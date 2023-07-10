EY Announces Clement Pappas of Stateside Vodka as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Clement Pappas, CEO of Stateside Vodka, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent judging panel of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders selected Mr. Pappas among 11 other winners. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Clement and the proud Stateside Team (PRNewswire)

Under Pappas's leadership, Stateside has become a disruptive force in the ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail space with its wildly popular Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka and Stateside Vodka Soda lines. Both brands have rapidly become top sellers in the mid-Atlantic and the fastest-growing brands in the entire US.

Pappas accepted the award with humor saying, " It is definitely humbling to be honored alongside people that are curing cancer and solving homelessness while we are just making vodka drinks. But hopefully, we are making people's everyday lives a little more enjoyable."

EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and positively impacted their communities for nearly four decades. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Pappas is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards.

About Stateside Vodka

Founded in Philadelphia in 2015 by brothers Matt and Bryan Quigley and industry veteran Clement Pappas, Stateside has become Philadelphia's hometown vodka of choice and a leader in ready-to-drink canned cocktails with its Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka and Stateside Vodka Soda brands. Starting with just three employees and local distribution, Stateside now employs 63 full-time employees, is distributed in 13 states, and is rapidly expanding throughout the US.

