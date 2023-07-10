GUIYANG, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's only national-level global forum focusing on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023, kicked off on Saturday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 kicks off in southwest China (PRNewswire)

This year's event, themed "Pursuing modernization of harmony between humanity and nature -- promoting green and low-carbon development", attracts over 2,500 participants with both online and offline activities.

Themed sub-forums, exhibitions on the latest techniques, products and technologies in green and low-carbon industries, as well as business promotion activities, were held during the two-day event, according to the Office of the Executive Committee of Eco Forum Global Guiyang.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 11 sessions.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441490

Caption: Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 kicks off in southwest China

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Office of the Executive Committee of Eco Forum Global Guiyang