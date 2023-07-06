CINCINNATI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Wellness Festival presented by PepsiCo featuring Gatorade returns September 22 and 23, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to Downtown Cincinnati.

Kroger Wellness Festival Returns September 22 & 23 in Cincinnati (PRNewswire)

This free health and wellness Festival celebrates physical, mental and emotional health for the whole family. The festival will showcase more than 150 experiences and food offerings focused on six core pillars of transformation: Balance, move, breathe, care, uplift and play.

"At Kroger, we believe in the power of Food as Medicine and are committed to helping people live healthier lives in the communities that we serve," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "The Kroger Wellness Festival reflects this commitment and our vision to change the way people eat in the country. We are excited to bring a weekend full of resources that encourage heathy living, while offering a family-friendly atmosphere with fun activities and events."

Festival attendees can experience fitness activities, panel discussions, cooking demos, exhibitions, classes, and live music across six stages from brand sponsors: PepsiCo, J&J, BODYARMOR, Campbell's, Saratoga Water and American Greetings. The full schedule will be released in August.

Headlining the Festival are two free concerts by Barenaked Ladies on Friday, Sept. 22, 5 p.m. and Flo Rida on Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m. Cameron Diaz, actress and co-founder of Avaline Wine, and celebrity chef and Blue Diamond Culinary Partner Amanda Freitag, among many others, will also appear at the Festival.

On the afternoon of September 23, Gatorade will host Peyton and Eli Manning for a special Q&A appearance at the festival. Peyton retired from the NFL after 18 seasons in 2016, playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and Eli retired after 16 seasons in 2020, playing his entire career as the quarterback for the New York Giants. The brothers each won two Super Bowl championships and currently are the co-hosts of ESPN's "ManningCast" during Monday Night Football.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur, Venus Williams, will also make an appearance presented by PepsiCo. With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon championships and four Olympic gold medals, Williams is arguably one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. Off the court, she has parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into multiple successful entrepreneurial pursuits.

For more information, visit the Kroger Wellness Festival website.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and more than 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.