WHAT IS THE BEST RETIREMENT ACCOUNT IN 2023?

Experts explain why more Americans are moving to Precious Metals IRAs

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2008 Financial Crisis, demand for bullion coins from the U.S. Mint rose 600%, from 200,000 ounces a year to 1.4 million ounces a year. According to the Mint Director at the time, Edmund Moy, the reason for this skyrocketing demand was from precious metals IRAs, also known as self-directed IRAs.

A panel of experts discusses why the precious metals IRA is popular in times of economic uncertainty.

These portfolios were so popular during the financial crisis and its aftermath because they provided a hedge against all the other asset types people had in their retirement portfolios, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. While many of these assets are moved by the same forces, gold's independence gave it a unique advantage.

Since the traditional 60-40 stocks and bonds portfolio fell roughly 20% last year, many Americans are again asking how to better protect their wealth. On this week's episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," a panel of experts discusses why the precious metals IRA is popular in times of economic uncertainty.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. Their collective years of experience allow them to offer keen insights into why gold's timeless appeal makes it one of the most important assets for diversification and wealth protection.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

