Recognized as one of the most rigorous impact intelligence providers, impak Analytics launches a corporate offering

Three offerings: The impak Statement™, a company's impact analysis; the Double Materiality module, which helps to prepare for CSRD requirements; and the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module, a powerful tool to improve sustainability.

The impak Statement™ and the two proprietary modules are aligned with 20 recognized materiality standards such as GRI and SASB.

The impak solution provides optimized risk management, contextualized impact data and actionable insights.

MONTREAL, PARIS and LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, impak Analytics - striving to enable sustainable change - is launching a corporate offering consisting of the impak Statement™, the Double Materiality module and the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module.

By improving risk management and preparing companies for the double materiality required by the upcoming CSRD, impak aims to kickstart or accelerate their transformation towards sustainability and positive impact generation. To further support private companies, impak's modules include an automated impact Data Collection Platform (iDCP).

An impact starter kit for companies

While the impak StatementsTM include quantitative and qualitative assessments of positive & negative impacts on the SDGs and contextualized impact KPIs based on the double materiality approach, the Double Materiality module provides the level of materiality for each ESG issue a company faces, hence optimizing risk management. This knowledge is also mandatory to prepare corporations for CSRD requirements.

Lastly, the Supply Chain SDG Alignment module offers a consolidated view of both the positive & negative SDG alignments of each business partner along a company's supply chain, charting a path to improving sustainability.

"Launching this offering to corporations aims to provide companies with impact intelligence in order for them to implement their supply chain transition plan, which is crucial to the transition and to the companies' sustainability goals", explains Paul Allard, CEO and Co-founder of impak Analytics.

About impak Analytics

Enabling sustainable change ™

impak is an AI-using fintech that has developed an impact data & intelligence platform with impact assessment, scoring and rating solutions. It has created a family of impact indices based on the impak Score™ and the impak database which are used in the development of index funds and ETFs.

