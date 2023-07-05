Keys Inc. to Showcase Award-Winning State-of-the-Art Keys App Features at Associated Locksmith of America Security EXPO 2023

TUCSON, Ariz., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a trailblazing provider of locksmith solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Associated Locksmith of America Security EXPO 2023. Taking place on August 11th and 12th at Hilton Orlando, the event will serve as a platform for Keys Inc. to unveil its latest groundbreaking Keys App features set to transform the locksmith industry.

With unwavering dedication, the team at Keys Inc. has spent the past year enhancing their app with cutting-edge capabilities. The standout feature is the integration of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology capable of parsing Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) numbers. This groundbreaking addition allows locksmiths to identify the exact key needed for a customer's vehicle, even before arriving at the location. By saving time and energy, locksmiths can provide seamless service, impressing clients with their efficiency and accuracy.

The development of this advanced AI feature is a direct response to the invaluable feedback received from locksmiths at last year's Expo. Keys Inc. values continuous improvement based on industry needs and customer input. As part of this commitment, the company has streamlined the registration process, ensuring locksmiths can quickly access the app's extensive features and tools.

Excitingly, Keys Inc. is currently working on a state-of-the-art inventory control system. This feature empowers locksmiths to effortlessly upload their key inventory into the app's comprehensive database. Additionally, Keys Inc. is exploring partnerships with major automotive key providers, offering a reliable supply chain through its service provider web portal. By creating a comprehensive database of commonly used keys in specific areas, Keys Inc. aims to provide locksmiths with unmatched convenience and accessibility.

"We are committed to making Keys App a household name worldwide by developing the best tools and most comprehensive portal in the market," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi. "We encourage locksmiths worldwide to register as service providers and join us in revolutionizing the industry."

Keys Inc. offers free registration to locksmiths, without any monthly charges or service contracts, making it an attractive choice for professionals seeking a reliable and user-friendly app. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and continuous improvement, Keys Inc. aims to solidify its position as the go-to solution for locksmiths worldwide.

For more information about Keys Inc. and its groundbreaking app features, please visit http://www.keysapp.com. Keys Inc. representatives will be available during the Associated Locksmith of America Security EXPO 2023, offering live demonstrations and addressing inquiries.

