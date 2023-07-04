Cryptocurrencies are already accepted in more than a thousand establishments in Brazil

In this trend, BDM Digital, a means of payment based on blockchain, expands its position in the market. It is a pioneer digital currency both in technology and in concept in the country and remains at the forefront of expanding its products

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the main use of cryptocurrencies in Brazil is for investments (according to the Central Bank), the use of digital assets as a means of payment has grown in the country in recent months. Data from a recent survey show that around 25% of Brazilians are willing to use cryptocurrencies to make payments at commercial establishments. In Brazil, more than a thousand companies already accept digital currencies as a payment method, according to the CoinMap platform. Globally, that number jumps to almost 30,000 commercial establishments.

BDM Digital headquarters in Brazil (PRNewswire)

Technology advances by leaps and bounds, bringing with it innovations that make people's lives easier. An example of this is BDM Digital, a blockchain-based payment method that offers an alternative payment method to traditional credit and debit cards. To use it, the customer just informs the cashier that they want to pay with that currency, and in a matter of seconds, a QR Code is generated on the computer screen. The customer points the cell phone at the code and makes the payment instantly. To get an idea of its purchasing power, just two coins of this cryptocurrency are enough to buy a 5-kilogram bag of rice.

Another advantage of BDM is its high performance. In recent times, its growth margin has surpassed the 375% mark, which demonstrates a high investment potential. Recently, BDM launched a campaign called "treasure hunt" where it offered one of its investors a prize of one million cryptocurrency assets.

The president of the holding that controls BDM Digital, Urandir Fernandes, is a businessman who remains focused on what is most innovative in terms of new technologies. And he points out: People are starting to look at cryptocurrencies as a substitute for official money and notes printed on paper. Until 2021, the general population saw cryptocurrency as an investment asset like shares on the Stock Exchange, and not as a means for day-to-day purchases. But this is changing, and we are investing in this trend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BDM Digital