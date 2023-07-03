Booking Holdings to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3

NORWALK, Conn., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its second quarter 2023 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com , at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on August, 3.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

