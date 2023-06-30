WITH 88% OF CHILD DROWNINGS OCCURRING WITH AT LEAST ONE ADULT PRESENT, NDPA REMINDS PARENTS HOW FAST AND SILENT DROWNING CAN OCCUR AHEAD OF JULY 4TH CELEBRATIONS

National Drowning Prevention Alliance Offers Key Water Safety Tips; Teams with Advertising Agency, Doner, to Dispel Drowning Myths, Save Lives via Public Service Campaign Launching July 1

TUSTIN, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As families and friends gather for poolside barbecues and picnic celebrations this July 4th weekend and throughout the summer, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance ( NDPA.org ) is bringing attention to common misperceptions about how and when drownings occur to help save lives with a new public service announcement produced by Detroit-based advertising agency, Doner. Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children 1-4 and the second leading cause of injury death for children 5-14.

Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning (PRNewswire)

According to NDPA, 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present, and 50% of children drown within 25 yards of a parent or other adult. With millions of families and friends celebrating the summer and the July 4th holiday around pools, oceans and lakes, NDPA is stressing the importance of close, constant, and capable supervision, while reminding parents that drownings can occur without warning and may not look or sound like what one might expect.

NDPA, in collaboration with advertising agency Doner, joined forces on a public service campaign entitled Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning. Set to launch on Saturday, July 1, the purpose of the campaign is to shatter common drowning myths and direct parents and caregivers on where to find more information and resources.

The chilling :30 second PSA created by Doner, an 86-year-old advertising agency known for its exceptional strategic, creative and production capabilities, shows how easily the real signs of child drownings can go unnoticed even when adults are in the vicinity. In the video titled, "Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning", the audience is led to believe they are experiencing a beautiful summer day, but in actuality they are witnessing a child drowning. The PSA closes with the message – no splashing, no waving, no yelling, learn the signs at DrowningDoesntLookLikeDrowning.com . (Click here to view/download the PSA.)

"There is a common saying among water safety advocates that when everyone is watching, no one is watching," said Adam Katchmarchi, Ph.D. and Executive Director, NDPA. "Additionally, drowning does not occur the way we are used to seeing it on television or in the movies with a lot of noise and splashing. With most children unable to call out for help, the fact is, drowning is quick, quiet, and often happens when adults are present. Statistics also show that 23% of child drownings occur during a family pool gathering."

"As an agency where many of our employees have young children, we were shocked by the statistics around child drownings and felt compelled to use our creativity to inspire this conversation and promote safety training," said Colin Jeffery, CCO of Doner. "Child drowning is a preventable problem, yet an increasing one. And education needs to be done around drowning prevention because so often it happens while parents are close and unaware. Our mission with this PSA is to reach millions of parents with the hope of saving lives this summer."

In addition to being featured on NDPA.org and shared on the organization's social channels, the Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning PSA will be distributed to the organization's partners and local drowning prevention advocates around the country to increase awareness. The PSA will also be made available to media organizations and publications for distribution.

Added Katchmarchi, "While the majority of drownings are accidental, the good news is drownings can be prevented if parents and caregivers learn how to recognize drownings during both swim and non-swim times and familiarize themselves with and put into the practice the five layers of protection."

According to NDPA, parents and caregivers need to remain equally vigilant after the pool party is over. A staggering 70% of toddler drownings occur during non-swim time when a child is not expected to be in the water but finds his or her way to a pool or other open water source undetected. NDPA recommends the following water safety tips to help prevent a drowning incident this summer:

Have a designated, active water watcher at all times Identify weak and non-swimmers and always practice touch supervision by being able to reach out and touch non-swimmers at all times Swim near a lifeguard whenever possible. With an adult water watcher designated even if lifeguards are present. Enroll your child in high-quality swim lessons as early as their first birthday. But keep in mind, even good swimmers can drown. Do not overly rely on one layer of protection as layers can break down and are designed to be used in combination with one another to reduce risk. Learn CPR with rescue breaths and what to do in an emergency.

By adopting these tips and practicing NDPA's Five Layers of Protection when enjoying a backyard pool, while on vacation, or when a child is exposed to open water, parents have the power to prevent drowning.

About the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA)

The mission of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance is "United, we can prevent the tragedy of drowning." Through education, awareness, and advocacy, NDPA seeks to reduce the incidence of drowning and aquatic injuries in the United States and abroad and to address the single leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4. To learn more, visit ndpa.org .

