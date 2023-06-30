This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in clean energy behavior and wind power.
- New Research Finds Inflation Reduction Act Influencing Clean Energy Behavior, But Most Americans Don't Know About It
With grid energy costs increasing steadily, American consumers are making sacrifices to pay their energy bills and becoming more energy-conscious according to independent research commissioned by SunPower.
- SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW Onshore Wind Turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification
Adding wind turbines into the power grid has been a new breakthrough for SANY Renewable Energy's onshore wind power R&D and will provide solid basis for low-priced grid connection.
- GM Defense to Prototype an Advanced Energy Storage System for the Defense Innovation Unit
The prototype solution will provide uninterruptable and sustainable power for mission critical equipment, such as command and control, communications, radar and weapons systems in remote areas or where a stable power grid is absent.
- Magnom Properties signs MoU with Schneider Electric and H2-Enterprises
Magnom Properties has announced that the futuristic 'Forbes International Tower', designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, will be the first-of-its-kind project in the world to run entirely on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) system. The LOHC technology enables hydrogen to be stored, transported, and released in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
- Barilla, More Sustainable Supply Chains Together with 9,000 Farms the Commitment to Renewable Energy and 100% Recyclable Packaging and the Support for Local Communities
The aim is to innovate and reduce the impact of production processes in terms of CO2eq emissions, energy and water consumption, to promote sustainable supply chains and to design packaging to be recyclable.
- Astronergy PV modules at world's largest hydro-solar power plant start generation
Thanks to its installed capacity of 1000 MW, the first phase of the Kela solar power plant's annual generating capacity reaches two billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), which could satisfy the annual electricity consumption of over 700,000 households.
- Nth Cycle Opens First Domestic Nickel and Cobalt Production Facility Ahead of Inflation Reduction Act Requirements
The new facility will feature Nth Cycle's electro-extraction technology which will recover the outputs of metal scrap, electronics waste, untapped mining resources and refinery waste into critical metal products.
- Sungrow Releases Its Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System PowerTitan 2.0
With artificial intelligence (AI) bionic thermal balance technology, the system can automatically switch to the appropriate heat dissipation method according to the battery and environment temperature, and system operation status. This technology ensures that the system's energy consumption is reduced to 50kWh per day -- 40% less than the industry standard average consumption.
- On-farm Renewable Natural Gas Facility Expands With DVO Technology
The facility now utilizes seven DVO Two-Stage Linear Vortex™ anaerobic digesters to generate renewable natural gas and renewable electric power. It creates biogas from food waste, dairy manure, beef manure, swine and poultry waste, as well as other agricultural waste.
- Streetleaf Launches Solar Streetlights to Scale Reliable, Sustainable Civic Infrastructure
The Streetleaf solar streetlights do not require electrical wiring, making them cost-effective compared to the grid, and can be installed in less than 15 minutes. The lights are also low maintenance, saving communities money today and in the long run. Streetleaf aims to power more than 55M streetlights with renewable energy.
