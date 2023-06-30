Columbia Banking System Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TACOMA, Wash., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) that same day. During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation, and participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia.

