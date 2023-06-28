TERRA PROPERTY TRUST AND WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCE MERGER TO FORM CREDIT-ORIENTED REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Property Trust, Inc. ("TPT"), an externally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that originates, invests in, and manages loans and assets secured by commercial real estate ("CRE"), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC), an externally managed REIT that invests in, finances, and manages a portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets, today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Agreement") under which TPT and WMC have agreed to combine to form a REIT that is expected to have approximately $1.2 billion in assets and $436 million of adjusted book value upon completion of the merger (prior to deducting transaction expenses).

Under the terms of the Agreement, WMC will issue to TPT stockholders newly designated shares of WMC Class B common stock as merger consideration. The number of shares of WMC Class B common stock to be received by TPT stockholders will be based on an exchange ratio to be determined by dividing TPT's adjusted book value per share by WMC's adjusted book value per share, calculated pursuant to the terms of the Agreement. Under the Agreement, the book values of each company will reflect certain agreed adjustments; TPT's book value will include accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate assets owned, and WMC's will reflect the deconsolidation of variable interest entities. For illustrative purposes, as of March 31, 2023, WMC's and TPT's adjusted book values per share would have been $17.30 and $13.58 (before transaction expenses), respectively, with every TPT share being exchanged on a pro forma basis for 0.785 WMC shares. This would value WMC at 100% of its adjusted book value (prior to deducting transaction expenses) of approximately $106 million as of March 31, 2023, as compared to WMC's market capitalization of approximately $56 million based on the closing price of WMC's common stock on June 27, 2023.

The newly issued WMC Class B common shares will have dividend, distribution, and other rights identical to those of WMC's Class A common shares, except that the newly issued WMC Class B common stock will not be listed on the New York Stock Exchange but will automatically convert into an equal number of shares of WMC Class A common stock in one-third increments on the 6-, 12-, and 18-month anniversaries of the completion of the merger. WMC's stockholders will retain their existing shares, which will be reclassified as Class A common stock at the effective time of the merger and continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new name. Upon the closing of the merger, TPT stockholders are expected to own approximately 76% of the combined company's outstanding common stock, while WMC stockholders are expected to own approximately 24%.

A subsidiary of Mavik Capital Management, LP ("Mavik"), the external manager of TPT, has committed to use reasonable best efforts to purchase or cause a third party to purchase shares of WMC Class A common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $4.0 million after the closing and prior to the three-month anniversary of the completion of the merger to support the combined company's common stock trading level, subject to the terms of the equity support agreement.

"This transaction provides for a valuation of WMC's equity based on its adjusted book value per share, which is significantly greater than WMC's market capitalization based on recent trading levels. It will also enable WMC shareholders to benefit from increased operational scale and cost synergies and represents an attractive long-term investment opportunity in a diversified, credit-oriented platform positioned for growth," said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of WMC. "With reduced leverage levels and increased liquidity as a combined company, we believe WMC shareholders will greatly benefit from the partnership of a well-capitalized institutional partner in TPT, which brings a proven track record and has developed broad and deep expertise investing across cycles, property types, and markets."

"This compelling combination is a unique opportunity to establish a diversified REIT that prioritizes capital preservation, maintains a robust balance sheet, and consistently generates attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders," said Vik Uppal, Chief Executive Officer of TPT.

Anticipated Benefits to WMC and TPT Stockholders from the Merger

Combined adjusted book value of approximately $436 million (prior to deducting transaction expenses)

Diversified investment portfolio with focus on shorter-tenor, floating-rate, low-LTV CRE loans

Opportunity to redeploy capital over time and increase exposure to CRE loans and equity investments to take advantage of attractive pricing environment and generate compelling total returns

Significant leverage reduction and reduced operating expenses (as a percentage of combined capital base)

Enhanced shareholder liquidity following the staggered conversion period for TPT shareholders

For a more detailed description of the anticipated benefits to WMC and TPT stockholders from the Merger, please see the investor presentation included as Exhibit 99.2 to WMC's and TPT's Form 8-Ks furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2023.

Management, Governance and Corporate Headquarters

Upon completion of the merger, TPT's CEO, Vik Uppal, will serve as CEO and Chairman of the combined company, which will be headquartered in New York, New York. The Board of the combined company is expected to have eight directors and will consist of six TPT-designated directors and two WMC-designated directors. The combined company will be externally managed by a subsidiary of Mavik.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each of the Boards of Directors of TPT and WMC. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the respective approvals by the stockholders of TPT and WMC and other customary closing conditions. WMC has entered into a voting agreement with key stockholders of TPT under which such stockholders have committed to vote in favor of the transaction, subject to the terms and conditions of the voting agreement.

Advisors

Raymond James is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Alston & Bird LLP is acting as legal advisor to TPT. JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal advisor to WMC.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation

WMC is a real estate investment trust that invests in, finances, and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Non-Agency RMBS, and to a lesser extent GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and ABS. The company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

About Terra Property Trust, Inc.

Terra Property Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust that originates, invests in, and manages loans and assets secured by commercial real estate across the United States. The company's objective is to continue to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through current income and capital appreciation. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2016. The company is externally advised by Terra REIT Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Mavik Capital Management, LP.

