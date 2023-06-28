Public Television Brings Playful Summer Learning to Kids Nationwide with Season 4 of Camp TV

New season launches June 30 on public television stations (check local listings) and camptv.org

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group's commitment to providing innovative, educational programming for kids and families continues with the return of the award-winning Camp TV public television series. Season 4 of the series, aimed at kids ages 5–9, is led by a brand-new Head Counselor: actress and singer Nzingha "Zing" Ashford. The new season introduces 10 joyful new half-hour episodes, joining the collection of 50 episodes and 500+ segments from previous seasons that are available to stream on camptv.org.

“Head counselor” Nzingha Ashford creates a paper craft for Camp TV. Image courtesy of The WNET Group. (PRNewswire)

Season 4 of award-winning series begins June 30 on public television stations (check local listings) and camptv.org

"Camp TV's mission is to prevent the summer learning slump in a fun and accessible way," said Sandra Sheppard, executive producer of Kids' Media & Education for The WNET Group. "We're thrilled with the new array of activities and themes this season, thanks to the collaboration with our many educational and cultural partners."

Camp TV begins with an announcement of the theme for the day, which for Season 4 includes Ice Cream Day, Polka Dot Day, Penguin Day, Bubble Day, Kid Inventor Day, Compliment Day, Tropical Day, Slipper Day, Rain Day and Scary-ish Day.

Episodes feature dynamic teaching artists from leading educational and cultural institutions across the country. Experts lead young viewers in hands-on activities that explore math, literacy, science, arts, movement, mindfulness and more. Viewers also go on virtual field trips to museums and performing arts centers.

In this all-new season, kids can learn how to juggle; make bunraku puppets and rubber-band powered boats; meet a corroboree frog, penguins, and coral reef fish; learn about right angles and how to "measure" a pet; make sheet pan nachos and hold a yoga tree pose.

Each episode concludes with a story time segment featuring young readers from public television stations around the country, including Detroit Public Television, KEET (Eureka, CA), KERA (Dallas, TX), Maryland Public Television, Rhode Island PBS, WCNY (Syracuse, NY), WFSU (Tallahassee, FL), WKNO (Memphis, TN), WNIN (Evansville, IN) and WSKG (Binghamton, NY).

Activity guides will be posted on CampTV.org so families can do the activities at home. The website invites kids and other users to explore the entire collection of Camp TV segments, episodes, related activities and more.

Camp TV content partners for Season 4 include Bedtime Math, Blackspace, Carnegie Hall, Children's Museum of the Arts, Children's Museum of Manhattan, Go with YOYO, Guggenheim Museum, The Intrepid Museum, Memphis Zoo, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mister C, National Dance Institute, New Victory Theater, New York Theatre Ballet School, One Voice Children's Choir, PBS39, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Story Pirates, and WHRO Public Media.

Camp TV is a production of The WNET Group. The program is distributed nationally by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA). Sandra Sheppard is executive producer. Melinda Toporoff is co-executive producer and writer. Kevin Di Salvo is producer.

Funding for Camp TV is provided by the New York State Education Department and The JPB Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the New York City Council and administered by the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

Camp TV Logo (PRNewswire)

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group