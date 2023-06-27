Virtual Internet Announces Release of Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit

V5G to Consistently Deliver 5G Speeds to Users

Can be Tested by any Online Speed Test

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced the release of Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit, released Worldwide including Google Play.

V5G is the World's 5G

The new release, first of its kind, enables V5G to consistently deliver 5G speeds to Users even as their Telecommunications Provider's network experiences fluctuations in service quality AND can be Tested by an Online Speed Test

The New Virtual 5G

The New Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit has enhanced Performance, Security and Privacy. Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit is the lowest cost 5G service available anywhere in the World. Virtual 5G provides 5G service to all Apps on a User's Device. To do so, Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit adopts leading Smart Phone Operating Systems architectural requirements where any App providing service to other Apps on a User's device and over a fully encrypted VPN tunnel.

Superior to all other Encrypted Connections and VPNs

Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit not only shows superior speed when users test V5G Virtual Circuit against any VPN vendor, Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit delivers 5G performance especially over Mobile Data (Cellular Radio) which is critical as 95 percent of global users accessed the internet via mobile phones. Users can see for themselves by testing V5G against any VPN using Ookla, FAST, Google, OpenSpeedTest, or any service they wish.

Virtual 5G establishes a 5G Virtual Circuit between a User's Devices, SmartPhone, Tablet, Computer, Car or other IoT and Virtual Internet Global Cloud. V5G users, in every country operating over every network, receives 5G service when accessing Apps Services and Content.

V5G Virtual Circuit: 5G speeds even as Provider Network quality fluctuates.

A Virtual Circuit (VC) is a means of transporting data over a data network, in which a connection is first established across the network between two endpoints. Most transmission systems provide "best efforts" transport; as with the Internet protocol, where packets are queued at routers and a packet is sometimes dropped if there is not enough capacity on the desired outgoing link. As the Original V5G is an Over The Top (OTT) Service, speeds vary as the Users physical Telecommunications Provider network experienced service quality issues.

Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit enables V5G to consistently deliver 5G speeds to Users even as their physical Telecommunications Provider's network experiences fluctuations in service quality.

Virtual Circuit: Virtual Network, Real 5G Performance

A Virtual Circuit (VC) is a superior form of networking with advanced benefits for users. A Virtual Circuit service (connection oriented) is considered superior to a connection-less service for handling messages.

The Virtual Circuit transfers data via a packet-switched network that makes it look like the source and destination end systems of the data are connected by a dedicated physical (wired) link even though they are operating over Wireless communications' mediums like Cellular Radio (Mobile Data) Satellite and Wi-Fi.

The Virtual Circuit establishes a path between network nodes; this path appears to the user as if it is a dedicated physical path, but actually is a logical circuit allocated from a managed pool of circuit resources. The network resources forming parts of this path can be shared by other communications, however, these are not visible to this user.

Virtual Circuit: Transporting Data rather than Dropping Traffic

Once a Virtual Circuit has been established the logical channel allows nodes on the Virtual Circuit to send data to the other. Network congestion is controlled by limiting the inputs to a Virtual Circuit (or controlling the flow of data) rather than by discarding data packets.

The terms "Virtual Circuit" and "virtual connection" are interchangeable. The network, rather than having a fixed data rate reservation per connection as in circuit switching, takes advantage of the statistical multiplexing on its transmission links, an intrinsic feature of packet switching the basis of all Internet.

V5G Virtual Circuit: empowering Users to control their own Quality of Service

Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit enables V5G to consistently deliver 5G speeds to Users even as their physical Telecommunications Provider's network experiences fluctuations in service quality. Virtual 5G Virtual Circuit enables V5G to deliver 5G Mobile Broadband over 3G and 4G networks from 2G, 3G and 4G devices and it improves what 5G devices can do on their own.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

About ADARA Networks, Inc.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks.

CONTACT: PR@adaranetworks.com

