Set Sail and Receive simply MORE™, Oceania Cruises' New Value Promise

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, will offer its guests simply MORE™ than ever before, with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, free shore excursions and a free beverage package for all guests, for all new reservations beginning July 1, 2023, for sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later. Created to elevate the guest experience, the newly unveiled value promise has been designed to create long-lasting memories in enticing destinations and provide access to exquisite indulgences.

The brand's new simply MORE value promise means travelers receive the greatest value in luxury cruising, with virtually everything they desire included in their voyage fare: a hassle-free arrival and departure with free roundtrip airfare and free airport transfers; more unforgettable travel experiences with a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and more occasions to celebrate with a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers to choose from.

The extraordinary new level of inclusions sits alongside the line's always included amenities: gourmet dining featuring The Finest Cuisine at Sea® with no reservation fee or cover charge at specialty restaurants; fine teas and coffees, soft drinks and still and sparkling Vero Water®; 24-hour room service; unlimited WiFi; and fitness classes.

"Thanks to the launch of simply MORE, our guests will enjoy even more value, more choice and more convenience than ever before," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Over the past 20 years, we have continued to adapt and evolve to the wants and needs of our valued trade partners and guests. We are always seeking to enhance the Oceania Cruises experience and raise the bar in offering the best value in luxury cruising. So, we asked our key audiences, guests and travel partners, what they wanted, and that was simplicity, choice and value. Through our new simply MORE value promise, they now have all three.

"For me, the cornerstone of this exciting new value promise is the generous credit offered to every guest to be spent on shore excursions of their choice. Oceania Cruises is renowned for our imaginative and immersive itineraries, journeying to every part of the globe, which are enhanced even further by our industry-leading array of enriching adventures ashore."

Oceania Cruises offers more than 8,000 immersive, educational and unique tour choices in its 600-plus ports of call. Travelers can choose to explore iconic bustling cities, lesser-known gems and tranquil islands in the same sailing thanks to the line's destination-intensive itineraries.

Del Rio continued: "The simply MORE shore excursion credit can be applied to any and all of our tours, from witnessing an active volcano from a helicopter in Montserrat and learning how to tend and herd sheep at a shepherd school in Northern Spain on one of our Go Local tours to enjoying an insider's view of iconic modernistic buildings in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on a Beyond Blueprints excursion, which takes travelers behind the scenes of landmark buildings with an architectural guide."

Shore excursion credit amounts vary by voyage length, from $600 per stateroom for an itinerary of seven to nine days, to $1,600 per stateroom on sailings of 31 to 35 days. The credit may be redeemed against all excursions, offering unparalleled destination experiences including Food & Wine Trails Tours and Culinary Discovery Tours™ crafted for culinary connoisseurs, sustainability-focused Go Green Tours as well as luxurious excursions with a private car and driver, to name a few.

The new simply MORE value promise, which replaces OLife Choice, includes a generous beverage package featuring free premium-label Champagnes and wines, and more than 20 American and international beers, during lunch and dinner.

"Our guests appreciate fine food and fine wine, and we have always included all gourmet specialty dining. Now we are thrilled to be able to offer them a generous array of wines – not just house pours – to choose from, plus Champagnes and beers to enjoy too. With over three dozen wine choices on offer, and a broad range of beers as well as premium-label sparkling wines and Champagnes, there is something to suit every palate," said Del Rio.

For terms and conditions regarding free airfare and free airport transfers, refer here . Reservations for guests sailing prior to October 1, 2023, will remain unchanged with amenities included as originally selected.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

simply MORE: Shore excursion credit amounts vary by voyage length



7-9 Days: $600 Per Stateroom

10-13 Days: $800 Per Stateroom

14-18 Days: $1,000 Per Stateroom

19-24 Days: $1,200 Per Stateroom

25-30 Days: $1,400 Per Stateroom

31-35 Days: $1,600 Per Stateroom

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 30 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to nearly 500 destinations worldwide. NCLH has seven additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding over 19,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com

