SOS Secures $7.6M in Funding, Supported by Wasserman Ventures and Urban Us Capital, to Grow Its Network of Smart Wellness Vending Machines Across Sports Arenas, Entertainment Venues and College Campuses

Company also appoints Thayer Lavielle, Executive Vice President of Wasserman's The Collective, to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS, the female-founded company that is redefining wellness on the go through a fast-growing network of smart vending machines, is announcing $7.6 million in funding in two separate strategic partnerships: a $2.6 million investment round supported by Wasserman Ventures and $5 million round led by Urban Us Capital to support machine production and expansion. Through these partnerships, SOS will leverage the investment to expand into sports arenas, entertainment venues and college campuses, while continuing to deliver on its mission of creating a more inclusive and elevated wellness experience for anybody, anywhere – underscored with always-free period care products.

Wasserman Ventures, the recently launched investment arm of Wasserman – a global leader in sports, music, entertainment and culture – will help accelerate SOS's global amenity network by leveraging Wasserman's extensive and connected network throughout entertainment venues and facilities, providing an enhanced consumer and fan experience. An increased global footprint will also help provide a direct and valuable channel for wellness brands through media sponsorship opportunities and product discovery in targeted, high-value entertainment locations. The investment round was also supported by various other angel investors.

SOS has also appointed Thayer Lavielle, Executive Vice President of The Collective, Wasserman's women-focused practice, to its Board of Directors. In the position, Thayer will work with SOS to identify strategic opportunities that further their global footprint and shared mission to raise the visibility of women in business.

"Aligning with Wasserman provides us the opportunity to work alongside a global partner who can help us open doors, shape our consumer narrative and scale our business to provide our wellness service and products to millions of fans and consumers," said Susanna Twarog, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SOS. "With this investment and Thayer on our board, we're primed to grow our network, better serve our brand partners and change the on-the-go wellness game as the world knows it."

"Given our sports, music and entertainment legacy, expertise and connections, we are well-positioned to make SOS's forward-thinking technology an integral part of the fan experience of the future," said Darren Ross, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Wasserman Ventures. "The industry is long overdue for wellness innovation like this, and we look forward to supporting the SOS team in operationalizing it nationwide."

"SOS's mission to elevate the needs of consumers – particularly women – through innovative technology is unique, filling a void in a fan's experience at a venue while providing surprise and delightment," said Thayer Lavielle, Executive Vice President, The Collective. "I am thrilled to join the board and work alongside two female founders who have had the vision to create a world where it is easier for anyone and everyone to live well."

The $5 million raise was led by Urban Us Capital, a leading debt capital and impact investment firm. The round will help SOS accelerate machine production and global expansion.

"We are being met with overwhelming demand from entertainment venues, office spaces and public access locations," said Robina Verbeek, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SOS. "Having capital available to expand our operations – currently focused on corporate commercial spaces and transit hubs – into places like schools and universities is of paramount importance. We are grateful to have a firm like Urban Us Capital as part of our growth story."

Easily recognizable by its curvy shape and sleek interactive touch screen, SOS vending machines offer a range of exceptional just-in-time personal care and wellness products from brands including Rael, Hero Cosmetics and Luxury Brand Partners. Committed to ensuring period care products are always free, SOS and its exclusive period care partner, Rael, have committed to giving away 200,000 tampons and pads at all of its locations within the next year. Completely contactless for consumers, SOS machines also deliver targeted, interactive advertising and educational content when not in use. This digital component is a unique aspect of SOS machines and enables highly targeted brand-building and customer acquisition programs that help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Launched in 2020 by Susanna Twarog and Robina Verbeek, SOS has grown its footprint to include placement of more than 100 vending machines at high-traffic areas including New York City's iconic Rockefeller Center and top sporting venues such as Fenway Park, FLA Live Arena and TIAA Bank Field, in addition to a variety of public spaces around Boston, including the Prudential Center, South Station and more.

For more information, visit www.worldofsos.com .

