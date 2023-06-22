Mitsubishi Motors' Dealer Facility Program Reaches Milestone, 100th Updated "Visual Identity" Store Opens Outside Tampa, Florida

With over 80% of the U.S. network enrolled, 30% of its stores complete, and the 100 th all-new or remodeled store open, data shows VI dealerships achieve greater customer satisfaction, sales volume, and profitability

Launched in 2019, Mitsubishi's global Visual Identity Program is designed to provide a world-class customer experience through a dynamic, high-quality retail environment

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced Florida-based Jacobs Mitsubishi - Wesley Chapel is the 100th dealership to complete construction and open for business as part of the brand's global Visual Identity Program. Introduced in 2019, the program was designed to create a world-class customer experience through a premium Mitsubishi Motors retail environment.

Launched in 2019, Mitsubishi’s global Visual Identity Program is designed to provide a world-class customer experience through a dynamic, high-quality retail environment (PRNewswire)

Importantly, and after four years of execution, the program has delivered upon its mission to enhance customer experience as well as dealer performance. In fact, data shows that these reimagined stores' customer satisfaction scores are consistently and significantly higher, as well as allowing the facility to average nearly 17% higher monthly net profit than their non-VI counterparts. The Visual Identity Program also contributed to MMNA's success in the most recent J.D. Power Customer Service Index (CSI) rankings, in which MMNA took top honors in the mass-market segment for the first time in the 43-year history of the study, scoring the highest among 18 mass-market brands and achieving a 30-point year-over-year improvement, the greatest among all competitors.

"When Mitsubishi Motors established the standards for our Visual Identity Program, we put customer preferences and expectations for shopping, purchase, and ownership experience above everything else," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "Our dealer partners' commitment to the swift completion of renovations and to providing the best experience for customers is already proving impactful on customer satisfaction, sales and profitability. As the 100th Visual Identity facility in our dealer partner network, Jacobs Mitsubishi - Wesley Chapel is joining dozens of others that are paving the way to a bright future for their businesses and all of Mitsubishi Motors."

Across MMNA's U.S. network of nearly 330 dealerships, more than three-quarters have enrolled in the Visual Identity program. Average dealer investment to bring facilities up to program standards is in the low-six figures. Jacobs Mitsubishi - Wesley Chapel, which was built from the ground up as a brand-new green-field facility, went well beyond the average commitment, with an investment of more than $11 million including land acquisition and facility construction.

"Anyone who has paid attention to the Mitsubishi brand knows they are in the midst of a renaissance," said Daniel Jacobs, President of Jacobs Mitsubishi - Wesley Chapel, who also owns a Mitsubishi dealership in New Port Richey, Florida. "We wanted our new retail space to be something we were proud of and a fitting showcase for our award-winning vehicles, like the Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid. We wanted our store to be the best in the country and believe we accomplished just that. If you build it, they will come, and our new state-of-the-art facility combined with our talented vehicle line-up will attract new customers to our showroom and keep them in the family for years to come."

MMNA Visual Identity Program dealerships are intended to be open, inviting, and welcoming to ensure the highest quality of interactions throughout a customer's vehicle ownership journey – from purchase to service to trade-in and repurchase. The main color palette is cool and muted, with black, grey, and red accents supporting Mitsubishi Motors' brand colors.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Mitsubishi Visual Identity Store - Jacobs Mitsubishi Wesley Chapel (PRNewswire)

Mitsubishi Visual Identity Jacobs Mitsubishi Wesley Chapel 1 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.