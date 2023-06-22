Avelo Airlines Doubles Down on Vegas with New Base

LAS will be Avelo's sixth U.S. base

LAS base will initially serve five nonstop destinations with low introductory

one-way fares starting at $49*

New base builds on Avelo's travel-inspiring momentum that has flown more than 2.5 million Customers on more than 20,000 flights in the airline's first 26 months

Avelo is accelerating its growth in June with the launch of 20 new routes and seven new destinations — expanding Avelo's network to 68 routes and 44 destinations

Avelo is delivering industry-leading YTD reliability — in May alone Avelo was the #1 airline in on-time performance and completion factor with zero cancellations

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it will open its sixth U.S. base in Las Vegas this September. The travel-inspiring airline's second West Coast base is Avelo's latest investment in bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country.

Avelo, which has operated nonstop service between Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Calif. (STS) since September 2021, will add four new exclusive nonstop destinations from LAS: Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM); Brownsville, Texas (BRO); Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ); and Eureka / Arcata, Calif. (ACV). Avelo will be the only airline flying nonstop between LAS and these five destinations.

Avelo is offering special introductory one-way fares between LAS and Bend (RDM), Eureka (ACV) and Sonoma (STS) starting at $49*. Special introductory one-way fares between LAS and Brownsville (BRO) and Dubuque (DBQ) start at $69*. The fares can be booked at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is a winning bet for our sixth U.S. base. We are excited about the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas Avelo's new base will offer our Customers from these five communities and more in the future. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base will enable is a winning hand for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our Customers."

The new base is a homecoming of sorts for Levy who was a cofounder and served as longtime president of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. During his 14 years with Allegiant, he helped build one of America's most successful airlines. At Avelo, Levy is joined by other former Allegiant leaders, including Chief Operating Officer Greg Baden.

Las Vegas joins Avelo's five existing bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR); Orlando International Airport (MCO); Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG); Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); and Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Avelo's new LAS base will debut September 7th, coinciding with the inauguration of Avelo's four new destinations. These four new routes will expand Avelo's LAS network to five destinations:

Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Calif. (STS) — Avelo currently serves STS from LAS two days per week on Sundays and Thursday. Starting September 8, 2023 , Avelo will double the flight frequency of service on this route to four days per week (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays).





Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM) — The first flight will be on September 7, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Brownsville, Texas (BRO) — The first flight will be on September 8, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

Eureka / Arcata, Calif. (ACV) — The first flight will be on September 8, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) — The first flight will be on September 13, 2023 , with twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Avelo will initially base one 147-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at LAS. Avelo currently operates 15 737s. Avelo plans to hire LAS-based Crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, aircraft maintenance technicians, and supervisors. Candidates can learn more about Avelo's LAS-based career opportunities at AveloAir.com/Careers.

Beyond Vegas: Coast-to-Coast Travel-Inspiring Growth

Avelo said its new LAS base will help accelerate its rapid growth exemplified by the more than 2.5 million Customers Avelo has flown on over 20,000 flights since its debut 26 months ago. Avelo became America's first new airline in nearly 15 years when it took flight on April 28, 2021.

By the end of this month, Avelo will operate 68 routes, spanning 44 destinations across 24 states. In June, Avelo is introducing service to seven new communities:

Bozeman, Mont. (BZN)

Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB)

Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP)

Manchester, N.H. (MHT)

Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Fla. (MLB)

Memphis, Tenn. (MEM)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

Additionally, Avelo is inaugurating 20 new routes in June, each of which is currently unserved by any other airline:

Avelo's Philadelphia / Delaware Valley base at Wilmington Airport (ILG) is adding eight new destinations: Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Charleston, S.C. (CHS); Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP); Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR); Nashville, Tenn. (BNA); Savannah, Ga. / Hilton Head, S.C. (SAV): Raleigh / Durham, N.C. (RDU), and Wilmington, N.C. (ILM). Avelo will now serve 13 nonstop destinations from ILG.

Avelo's Raleigh / Durham, N.C. base (RDU) is adding four new destinations: Memphis, Tenn. (MEM); Manchester, N.H. / Boston (MHT); Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Fla. (MLB); and Rochester, N.Y. (ROC). Avelo will now serve 12 nonstop destinations from RDU.

Avelo's Southern Connecticut base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) is adding three new destinations: Daytona Beach, Fla. (DAB); Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP); and Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Fla. (MLB). Avelo will now serve 17 nonstop destinations from HVN – that's more nonstop routes than any other airline operating in Connecticut.

Avelo's Orlando base (MCO) is adding one new destination: Greenville / Spartanburg, S.C. (GSP). Avelo will now serve 13 nonstop destinations from MCO.

Avelo's Los Angeles base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is adding one new destination: Bozeman / Yellowstone, Mont. (BZN). Avelo will now serve 12 nonstop destinations from BUR.

Avelo is inaugurating service between Wilmington, N.C. (ILM) and three new destinations: Philadelphia / Delaware Valley (ILG); Tampa, Fla. (TPA) and West Palm Beach, Fla. (PBI). Avelo will now serve seven nonstop destinations from ILM.

Avelo is inaugurating service between Bend / Redmond, Ore. (RDM) and Sonoma / Santa Rosa, Calif. (STS). With the addition of STS and LAS, Avelo will serve four nonstop destinations from RDM. This summer, Avelo will serve BUR and STS. This will expand to three nonstop destinations in September when the LAS service takes flight and four nonstop destinations in November when seasonal flying to Palm Springs (PSP) returns.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Along the way, the airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler journey, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags — establishing Avelo as one of America's most reliable airlines. In May, Avelo achieved the U.S. airline industry's lowest flight cancellation rate (zero cancellations) and the best on-time performance rate (89.2%). In the first five months of 2023, Avelo delivered the lowest cancellation rate (0.82%) and the second best on-time performance rate (80.3%) among all U.S. carriers.

Levy added, "Nothing inspires our Customers to choose Avelo more than getting them where they want to go on-time, with their bags and at an affordable price. With our industry-leading reliability – coupled with our everyday low fares and welcoming Soul of Service – Avelo's exceptional NPS rating (net promoter customer satisfaction score) consistently ranks among the best in the airline sector. We look forward to welcoming aboard our new Customers this summer with the same friendly and reliable experience that has kept Avelo's first 2.5 million Customers coming back."

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo jets are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of more legroom.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

