Keebler® Launches First-Ever "Magic Is Here" Campaign To Bring Magic To Family Bonding Moments This Summer

The heritage brand is offering cookie lovers and families a chance to win instant cash prizes to help create lasting memories

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 21 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Ernie and the Elves are spreading magic for families by surprising and delighting cookie lovers when they least expect it to help bring magic to moments of family bonding as part of its Magic Is Here campaign.

Nationwide, consumers can win some elfin magic by participating in the Magic Is Here Sweeps – a chance for families to win cash from Keebler's $100k summer fun prize pool. Once entered, entrants who are chosen at random will be notified immediately of how much money their families have won, which Ernie himself will deliver via Venmo. In addition, Ernie and the Elves have developed the Magic Ideas Generator, which shares unique ideas and inspiration for how to spend the summer with family-friendly fun activities.

"Today, the world needs magic more than ever which is why we're thrilled to have Ernie and his Elves bring families together through our Magic Is Here campaign," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler. "It brings us joy that we're able to surprise and delight families with a little bit of magic and we can't wait to see what memories they create together."

As part of the campaign, Keebler has partnered with beloved mom and American actress, singer and songwriter, Haylie Duff, for her expertise on how families can create memorable moments together throughout the summer season.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Keebler and encourage families to step out their comfort zone and create unforgettable family memories," said Haylie Duff. "My family and I can't wait to check activities off our bucket list this summer and bring our favorite Keebler cookies along for the ride."

For more information on the sweepstakes rules, please visit KeeblerMagic.com.

In addition to the sweepstakes, the new Magic Is Here campaign will be supported with amplifications across channels including paid and owned social, PR, a brand new TVC and key retail support.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older with a valid email account and Venmo** account as of the date of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/21/23 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 7/11/23; Instant Win phase of Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 6/21/23 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 6/30/23. Unclaimed Instant Win Prizes not awarded. Void in PR and where prohibited. For complete details, including entry, prize claim and prizing details, see Official Rules available at www.keeblermagic.com. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054 **Venmo® is a service of PayPal, Inc. which has not sponsored or endorsed the Sweepstakes.

For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

