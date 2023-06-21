Digestive Health Center Joins GI Alliance

GI Alliance expands footprint in Mississippi

DALLAS , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's premier gastroenterology management organization, is excited to announce a partnership with Digestive Health Center in Ocean Springs, expanding GI Alliance's presence in Mississippi.

Digestive Health Center includes four office locations with four physicians, seven nurse practitioners, a registered dietitian, and 50 team members.

Serving as a trusted healthcare provider for over 20 years in Ocean Springs and surrounding gulf coast communities, Digestive Health Center treats both pediatric and adult patients and specializes in colonoscopy, ERCP, and upper endoscopy procedures.

"This partnership with Digestive Health Center in Ocean Springs is a great addition to our existing Jackson and Hattiesburg practices providing services to Mississippi and the gulf coast region," said James Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Digestive Health Center will immediately benefit from GI Alliance's Jackson-based operations and infrastructure."

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance-managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

