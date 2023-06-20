Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, FL

New dispensary hosts grand opening event and expands patient access to medical cannabis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida. Located at 5660 Bayshore Rd., the new dispensary will be open 9 AM – 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM – 8 PM on Sunday.

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 23 at 9 AM with partner giveaways, music, food, specials, discounts and more.

"Trulieve is proud to strengthen our footprint in Florida, one of our core markets, with a new dispensary in north Fort Myers to provide access to medical cannabis in a convenient location for registered patients," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, "Our leading presence in Florida allows us to build scale and depth to serve medical patients for the long term."

Trulieve offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

Designed to meet every customer's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Customers also have access to beloved brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

