Professional Shredders Shred-it® and Tony Hawk Team Up to Raise Awareness of Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shred-it®, a leading information security service provided by Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), today announced a two-year collaboration with one of the world's greatest professional skateboarders, Tony Hawk. The multi-tiered partnership includes sponsorship of the 2023 Tony Hawk's Vert Alert event in Salt Lake City, Utah, along with hosting a Community Shred-it® event during the two-day competition being held June 23 and 24, as well as social media activations over the two-year term.

Tony Hawk's Vert Alert: Road to X Games, is a free, two-day vert skateboarding competition and legends demo presented by the Utah Sports Commission, which attracts the best vert skateboarders from around the world, past and present. As a corporate sponsor, Shred-it® will host a free shredding event on Saturday, June 24 from 2 - 6 p.m. MDT to allow attendees and the general public to bring their documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. Shred-it® partners with organizations all over North America to host these local shredding events to raise awareness about consumer fraud and to promote privacy protection.

"Shred-it® and Tony Hawk both represent committed, passionate professionals at the top of their 'shred' games," said Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle. "We are thrilled to partner our Shred-it® brand with Tony's brand. As shredding pros, albeit very different types, the sponsorship is a natural fit and way to engage with residential and business customers while also highlighting the important issue of protecting personal information."

"I'm excited to partner with the pros at Shred-it®," said Tony Hawk. "I've been safely shredding skate ramps for years, but when it comes to safely shredding personal information, I'm a total amateur. By teaming up with Shred-it®, we're helping to raise awareness about the importance of physical data destruction to help protect against identify theft."

Tony Hawk is a legendary skateboarder, entrepreneur and founder of The Skatepark Project. He became a pro skateboarder at the age of 14, and, by 16, was considered the best competitive skateboarder on Earth. A World Champion for 12 years in a row, he continues to skate demos, exhibitions and competitions internationally and remains the most recognized action sports figure in the world.

As data protection requirements and information security best practices continue to evolve, Shred-it® works with businesses and communities to protect what matters. In 2022 alone, Shred-it® securely shredded and recycled 1 billion pounds of paper — safeguarding both confidential information and the environment. To learn more about Shred-it®, visit shred-it.com. To learn more about Tony Hawk's Vert Alert event, visit thvertalert.com.

