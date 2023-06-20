Nina George's leadership experience at digitally-powered businesses BrainPOP and Rent The Runway combined with her direct-to-consumer marketing expertise make her ideal for Leaf Home's expansion plans

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home ™ — the leading provider of technology-driven home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, windows and doors, and other home enhancement products — announced today that Nina George has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In her new position, George will drive Leaf Home's expansion efforts across North America and further solidify the company's position as a category leader.

Leaf Home™ Appoints Nina George as Chief Growth Officer

George has a proven track record of facilitating hypergrowth for technology-enabled companies. As CGO at Leaf Home, she will focus on achieving ambitious growth objectives and revenue targets, collaborating with other members of the executive team to formulate strategic goals and drive cross-functional initiatives to expand the customer base, deliver more consumer value and enhance the brand experience.

"Home is the largest asset held by most households, and yet the consumer experience of home maintenance hasn't kept up with the times," George said. "Half of all homeowners are concerned about the cost and effort of home maintenance, representing a massive opportunity to better serve the consumer. I was drawn to Leaf Home because the company has built what no other organization has: a modern platform to deliver any home solution directly to the consumer's door. With a proven operating model and millions of customers served, the company is in a truly unique position to expand its consumer offerings and reach even more homeowners across North America. I am looking forward to supporting the next phase of growth for Leaf Home."

George Brings a Proven Track Record of Growing Companies

Prior to joining Leaf Home, George served as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at BrainPOP, an education technology company, after being promoted from a previous role as Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing. At BrainPOP, George directed the growth and marketing teams and built the customer acquisition marketing engine for the business-to-business channel. She also pioneered testing for new direct-to-consumer products and channels.

Previously, George held key strategy, pricing, and analytics leadership positions at Rent the Runway, a high-growth designer apparel and accessories ecommerce platform. As Vice President & General Manager, Revenue Growth, George oversaw the startup's marketing and customer acquisition strategy, coordinating marketing, data, product, and technology initiatives to successfully grow their subscription business and make a significant impact on the company's topline.

Before that, George gained valuable business and financial skills as an M&A Associate at Lazard, a leading financial advisory and asset management firm. Her time at Lazard provided George with insights into various businesses and operating models, as she led M&A strategy and deal teams for clients in the consumer retail and ecommerce sectors.

Earlier in her career, George served as Assistant Head, New Businesses Group, at the Singapore Economic Development Board. George also served as a Software Developer at Yahoo and as a Software Engineer at Actiance, Inc. She earned an MBA at Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering at the National University of Singapore.

"The experience and skills Nina brings to the Leaf Home team will make a significant impact to our operations," said Jon Bostock, CEO of Leaf Home. "Her business and education background gives her rare and incredibly valuable perspectives into how technology-enabled consumer businesses can deliver more value to customers and meet rising demand. We're excited to have her on the team as we create and execute on our growth strategy."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is the leading provider of technology-driven home solutions, including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, windows and doors, and other home enhancement products. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across US and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com .

