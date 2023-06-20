GetYourGuide Offers Private, After-Hours Tour of the Sagrada Familia, Accompanied by Grammy-Nominated Organist

According to GetYourGuide's booking data, Barcelona has jumped to the sixth most visited city by Americans, a significant leap from the 31st spot in 2021. 1

The Sagrada Familia's Grammy-nominated principal organist will join a small group of travelers as they tour the famed basilica in this new 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience.

Travelers will have the chance to win private access to the largest and most iconic unfinished basilica in the world after it closes for the day.

Visit will include access to off-limit areas, a chance to witness Antoni Gaudí's rare symphony of color during the summer months, and a private organ performance.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourGuide , leading online travel experience platform, announced today the launch of an exclusive tour of Barcelona's Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, a Catalan landmark and architectural marvel that has been under construction for more than 140 years, as part of its newly launched 'Originals by GetYourGuide' collection. In a private, after-hours tour, visitors will get to explore Antoni Gaudí's masterpiece as the artist intended himself — guided by the sounds of music and a rare color phenomenon only few get to witness. As the sunset fills the world-famous basilica and a symphony of color is revealed through its stained-glass windows, travelers will witness the architectural gem come to life, set to the live soundtrack of the Sagrada Familia's Grammy-nominated principal organist, Juan de la Rubia.

"With 3.7 million visitors a year, the Sagrada Familia is at the top of many travelers' must-see lists when in Barcelona, and our newest 'Originals by GetYourGuide' will allow a small group to experience this masterpiece in a way most have never felt before," said Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide. "Few understand the acoustics of the basilica quite like the esteemed principal organist, Juan de la Rubia, and we designed this exclusive tour so that travelers can truly appreciate the majesty of Gaudí's vision set to the harmonic sounds of his compositions, chosen exclusively for the basilica."

The Sagrada Familia's principal organist, Juan de la Rubia, will join a small group of visitors on an exclusive tour of the famed structure, that offers extraordinary moments and experiences that aren't part of regular tours:

Gain private access to the basilica after it has closed to 16,000 travelers for the day.

Learn directly from the revered principal organist about how color and sound work together inside the basilica's walls.

Experience a rare color phenomenon that occurs outside of opening hours during peak summer months.

Listen to a private performance by Juan de la Rubia as he plays a piece that complements the basilica's acoustics.

Visit the 'Cantorías,' a balcony closed off to the public and reserved for the basilica's choir, which can hold up to 1,000 singers and offers a completely different perspective of the basilica.

The Sagrada Familia is a one-of-a-kind basilica, dreamed up by genius architect Antoni Gaudí. Its construction began in 1882 and five generations have now watched its progress in the heart of Barcelona. It's said that Gaudí's complex design for the basilica was intended to emulate a musical instrument. Juan de la Rubia is an expert on writing compositions that complement the remarkable acoustics and evoke a feeling that can only be described as transcendental. A native to Vall d'Uixó (Castellón), de la Rubia has stepped on the main stages of about thirty countries around the world, has performed as a soloist with many elite orchestras, and has collaborated with renowned soloists in Spain, which earned him a Grammy nomination in 2018 for the recording of "Sacred Cantatas" (Erato, 2016).

For the chance to join the Sagrada Familia 'Originals by GetYourGuide' experience after hours and meet principal organist Juan de la Rubia, a limited number of tickets will be available through GetYourGuide's website free of cost for July 3, July 10, and August 4. Please visit the website for more information.

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the leading global online marketplace for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover and book the best and most unique activities in any destination — including guided tours by local experts, culinary excursions, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets, as well as exclusive bucket-list experiences. Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including in the UK and USA).

1 According to GetYourGuide bookings data from January 2021-May 2023.

