George Gervin to be Honored with a Statue at Eastern Michigan University

A statue of "The Iceman" will be revealed to the public in August 2023 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Gervin, a Detroit native and NBA Hall of Famer, will have his legacy further cemented in bronze at his alma mater Eastern Michigan University. In collaboration with EMU, GameAbove has championed the dedication of a statue in Gervin's likeness to honor his rich legacy. The sculpture will stand outside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for August 2023.

George Gervin (PRNewswire)

GameAbove commissioned world-renowned American sculptor Benjamin Victor to design the statue. Victor is the only living artist with three sculptures in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Victor has created over 30 sculptures globally.

"The people love George, and his impact reaches far beyond his basketball success," says Keith J. Stone, Chairman of GameAbove. He is making a difference in people's lives through his youth academies and community centers. He has been a fantastic friend and mentor to me and many others. George is considered the most outstanding athlete to come out of EMU. An honor of this magnitude is long overdue, and we're grateful to be able to make this happen."

Gervin was a small forward on the 1970–72 EMU men's basketball teams. Over those two years, he was a first-team All-American selection by multiple publications with 1,044 points and 562 rebounds. His contributions helped Eastern Michigan to a combined 47-17 record and an NCAA College Division Tournament Final Four appearance. Post EMU, Gervin pursued a pro career in the American Basketball Association (ABA) with the Virginia Squires and the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the San Antonio Spurs.

Gervin is primarily known for his prolific scoring ability and signature move, the finger roll. Over Gervin's 11 years with the Spurs, his achievements include being a four-time NBA scoring champion, nine-time NBA All-Star, NBA All-Star Game MVP, five-time All-NBA First Team, and two-time All-NBA Second Team honoree. In 2021, Gervin was named part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and acknowledged as one of the NBA's greatest players of all time. EMU renamed the Convocation Center the same year to the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

"George Gervin is a true legend on the court and an everlasting symbol of greatness," added EMU Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee. "From his awe-inspiring college days right here at Eastern Michigan to his unforgettable journey in the professional ranks, Gervin left an indelible mark that resonates with us all. With great gratitude, we sincerely thank GameAbove for commemorating his extraordinary achievements through a bronze statue. This timeless tribute captures his remarkable scoring prowess. It is a testament to his profound impact on the game and this community. May it stand tall, inspiring generations to surpass boundaries and reach unprecedented heights."

About Eastern Michigan University Athletics

Eastern Michigan University has been a member of the Mid-American Conference since 1971 and has been among the league's most successful members. The Division I program boasts 157 MAC team championships, the most of any team in the league during that span. Eastern Michigan, which has had a representative at every summer Olympics since 1960, has won 15 team national championships and 55 individual national titles since 1932. For more information, visit EMUEagles.com.

About GameAbove

GameAbove at EMU's primary focus is to help shape, inspire, and support the current and future students at Eastern Michigan University by reaching new heights in learning through transformation and inspiration in the educational experience. GameAbove aspires to help improve the higher education experience by exploring and supporting innovative financial models to sustain universities, enhancing the campus environment, elevating athletics, promoting pioneering academic programs, and creative giving within the community. To learn more, visit www.gameaboveemu.com.

