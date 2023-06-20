Epson Introduces New Versatile DTG and DTFilm Hybrid Garment Print Solution

SureColor F2270 Increases Productivity and Efficiency to Meet Customer Demand

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring support for the growing textile and personalized products industry, Epson today announced the hybrid SureColor® F2270 for both direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTFilm) printing. Designed to bring customized apparel to the market that holds true to the designer's vision, with minimal waste and environmental impact, the hybrid SureColor F2270 DTG printer incorporates DTFilm printing capabilities and goes beyond traditional garment printing and transfer to a wider variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items.

Epson will be hosting a live demonstration of the new SureColor F2270 on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT. To register, click HERE.

"The SureColor F2270 was purpose-built with an eye toward what's happening in the industry. Specifically, we wanted to address the needs of print shops transitioning from mass production to producing what's needed," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With its ability to produce high quality output, with great reliability and consistency, print shops can now create premium quality products, designed to last years. This also results in less waste from the print process to the garment wearability."

Purpose-built for both DTG and DTFilm printing, the SureColor F2270 hybrid printer features a new PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology, and next-generation UltraChrome® DG2 ink to deliver vibrant colors and incredible detail at impressive speeds – up to 20% faster when printing on dark garments.1 The printer's cartridge-free bulk ink pack system helps reduce ink replacement frequency. Featuring automatic garment thickness adjustment, it measures thickness using multiple sensors during the loading process to create a garment height profile and will automatically adjust the printhead and optimize print quality without user intervention to help increase productivity and ensure high-quality output.

Additional features designed to bring a new level of versatility and efficiency to the garment decorator, promotional product and e-commerce fulfillment industries, include:

Low maintenance – Dedicated cleaning solution channels and fabric head wiper system help reduce downtime

Intuitive design – Flattop work surface can hold items; large 4.3-inch touchscreen interface with ergonomically placed control buttons

Easy-to-use, quick-load platen – Assists with garment alignment and helps reduce loading times

Intuitive, easy-to-learn workflow – Epson Garment Creator 2 software features improved processing time and high-resolution processing for exceptionally detailed and vibrant prints

Epson Cloud Solution PORT2 – Provides live production monitoring of your printer fleet status, including production rates and printer utilization

"Ultimately, prints done right the first time saves times, money and physical resources, and that's the goal with the new SureColor F2270," said Check.

Availability

The SureColor F2270 will be available in August 2023 through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers with an estimated MSRP of $18,995. The printer is designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs3 and includes a one-year limited warranty with on-site service. Extended service plans are available. For more information on Epson's direct-to-garment solutions, visit www.epson.com/dtg.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared to previous generation model with printing 13.6" x 16.0" dark garments at default print quality. Computer processing, network transmission, loading and unloading of garments are not included in these times. Actual print times may vary. Testing conducted by Epson America, Inc as of May 2023.

2 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

3 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is a system by which textile chemical suppliers demonstrate that their product can be used in a sustainable textile production. Epson UltraChrome DG2 Ink is certified by the ECO PASSPORT. This is an international safety standard in the textile industry. It is certified to be safe for adults and children, including babies.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

