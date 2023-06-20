Anonymous Alerts Commends Texas on the Signing of Alyssa's Law

Critical law enhancing school safety & security measures made official by Governor Abbott

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonymous Alerts, a leading innovator in school incident reporting and emergency response solutions, applauds the official passing of Alyssa's Law in the State of Texas. This is a monumental milestone for the enhancement of school security measures throughout Texas schools. The new law, signed by Governor Abbott, is a mandatory directive for public schools to equip each classroom with silent panic alert buttons.

"Alyssa's Law is a powerful statute that will augment school safety and security during emergencies in Texas", said T. Gregory Bender, Founder and CEO of Anonymous Alerts. "The bipartisan support put forth by Texas lawmakers to prioritize incident response measures will have a strong effect throughout the state".

Anonymous Alerts provides innovative safety-based technologies and superlative customer support to end users. The company's Smart Button silent panic button synergizes emergency communications and incorporates its reunification technology to quicken response times in a time-sensitive crisis. The patented technology is cutting-edge, helping schools to utilize direct and large group communications efficiently with accurate GPS tracking of incidents. The ability to silently communicate with school officials and first responders shaves off crucial seconds and minutes when responding to an incident.

The name for Alyssa's Law is in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was a victim of the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. Over the past 5 years, her parents Lori and Dr. Ilan Alhadeff have been working tirelessly to increase the legislation's exposure. Efforts to pass this law have already been successful in other states around the country, including New Jersey, New York, and Florida.

With Alyssa's Law in place, the Anonymous Alerts Smart Button can help schools throughout Texas achieve compliance and provide exemplary support to assist new safety & security initiatives.

About Anonymous Alerts

Throughout the nation and abroad, Anonymous Alerts provides wrap-around safety technology solutions to thousands of educational institutions, organizations, healthcare, and public safety groups. Through rapid innovation, deep experience, vast expertise, and a broad customer base, our award-winning and patented technology protects millions of students, employees, and community members. The safety systems are designed to be completely customizable for each client's specific needs. Anonymous Alerts® (U.S. Patent No. 10,944,726; 9,071,579) and Smart Button® (U.S. Patent No. 10,419,399) are patented with additional patents pending. Anonymous Alerts, LLC is based in White Plains, New York. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com.

Contact at Anonymous Alerts, LLC

Name: Anonymous Alerts Relations Email: relations@anonymousalerts.com Phone: (203) 293-9770 Website: www.anonymousalerts.com

View original content:

SOURCE Anonymous Alerts