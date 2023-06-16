Milliman wins InsuranceERM Americas Award for its comprehensive SaaS actuarial modeling and reporting solution

Milliman Integrate recognized as "Cloud Technology Solution of the Year"

SEATTLE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the firm has won the InsuranceERM Americas Awards 2023 for its transformative cloud-based actuarial modeling and reporting platform, Milliman Integrate®.

Milliman is proud to be recognized for the breadth and depth of its actuarial, risk management and technology expertise

InsuranceERM judges recognize the best risk management, actuarial and risk modeling practices, and leading service and technology providers in the Americas.

Milliman won an InsuranceERM award earlier this year for Integrate's capabilities helping insurers meet the Bermuda Monetary Authority's (BMA) regulatory reporting regime. This latest award is further testament to the unmatched innovation and maturity of our cloud solutions.

Milliman has been delivering innovative insurance technology solutions to solve the complex problems that actuaries and risk managers grapple with daily for more than 30 years. Integrate was the first actuarial platform in the cloud and delivers a unique blend of customizable technology paired with real-world subject matter expertise and 24/7 operational support. The comprehensive solution brings together capabilities and scale, while giving actuaries access to tools that integrate data, calculations, reporting, data exploration and visualization, workflow, governance, and more.

Stephen Conwill, a Milliman principal and global practice director for Life and Financial Services said, "Milliman is proud to be recognized for the breadth and depth of its actuarial, risk management and technology expertise."

