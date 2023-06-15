Urology Ripe for Consolidation, with Activity Expected to Accelerate

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology is ripe to accelerate its consolidation wave with institutional capital flowing into the specialty, according to a urology M&A industry report released by the Healthcare Provider Services investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Inside the report, BGL's Healthcare Provider Services team highlights tailwinds in the industry, the growing number of investor-backed platforms, and shares commentary obtained through exclusive executive interviews discussing topics ranging from the demand outlook and recruiting to value-based care and the growth in ancillary services.

"Urology does benefit from the big demographic plays," said Marshal Salomon , CEO of Unio Health Partners, and a report participant, speaking to the graying U.S. population which is contributing to increased demand for urological care.





"Urology is as strong as any specialty because there are so many ancillary opportunities. You've got imaging, pathology, radiation, and surgery centers," said Michael Shannon , CEO of First Urology.

The healthcare investment banking team at BGL expects M&A activity in urology to accelerate substantially over the coming years. The ancillary-rich specialty, with high fragmentation, ample supply, and demand tailwinds, has attracted the attention and capital of private equity, with several platforms that have launched over the past several years, all of which are actively seeking acquisitions to increase scale and geographic reach.

Additionally, private investors are seeking new platforms in the space.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

