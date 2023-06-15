Pride Code Releases LGBTQIA+ Consumer Fact Pack

New Research and Insights Provide an In-depth Analysis of Macro Digital Behaviors Trends Within the LGBTQIA+ Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Code, My Code's digital media platform for engaging LGBTQIA+ audiences, today released its 2023 LGBTQIA+ Consumer Fact Pack . The research report conducted by My Code's Intelligence Center provides key insights and data to arm marketers and brands with culturally nuanced insights allowing for enhanced understanding, deeper connection, and authentic enrichment of the lives of LGBTQIA+ audiences. This year's report tracks macro trends with a focus on digital behaviors, including a look into the future of consumer engagement through Augmented and Virtual Reality experiences.

"Through this research, we're amplifying the voices of an often misunderstood and underrepresented community," said Gerry Ramirez, VP, Partnership Development at My Code. "By shining a light on the media consumption behaviors and preferences of the LGBTQIA+ community, we're aiming to create a guide on how brands can authentically connect with these audiences."

When it comes to diversity in media, LGBTQIA+ audiences are justified in expecting more when they see themselves depicted in the media and advertising. Not only does a rich cross-section of diversity encompass this community, but so does a long history of misguided stereotypes and discrimination that fuel the ostracism that the community faces today. This research can help brands infuse more authenticity and cultural relevance and leave behind the harmful, conventionalized characterizations of LGBTQIA+ community members.

Top recommendations and key findings from the LGBTQIA+ Consumer Fact Pack for brands and marketers to keep in mind include:

Emphasis On Openly LGBTQIA+ - It is important to remember that not everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community is comfortable with openly identifying themselves, meaning that your brand is likely advertising to a wider audience than any media plan can account for.

Say "No" To Tropes - The LGBTQIA+ community wants and deserves to not see depictions of people like them reduced to stereotypes that perpetuate social inequality. They want to see people like themselves included in advertising in normal, everyday situations.

You Don't Know What You Don't Know - When addressing this larger-than-estimated, richly diverse community, your brand needs to acknowledge that it is addressing people that do and do not publicly identify as LGBTQIA+, and to take the initiative to be inclusive, avoid tropes, and convey support.

Cultural Relevance Starts From Within - Operating from a culturally informed and aligned space will unlock more relevant and relatable advertising that will leave LGBTQIA+ audiences feeling understood and more motivated to go further in the consumer journey.

Commit To Championing The LGBTQIA+ Community - Commitment means using your brand's influence and platform to acknowledge and support this community's desire to be seen and treated as equals. Commitment does not mean waiting for the right time to speak up or offer up platitudes in passing. Your brand's commitment should be an evergreen priority to remain transparent and challenge the stereotype- and trope-laden status quo.

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, multicultural female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers. For more information about My Code and its brands, please visit https://mycodemedia.com/ .

