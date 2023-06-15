3DAPARTMENT.COM UNVEILS ADA-ACCESIBLE 3D VIRTUAL TOURS

Promoting Inclusivity and Accessibility in the Real Estate Market

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the increasing role of virtual tours in real estate, 3DAPARTMENT.com, an industry leader in providing digital real estate solutions in the multifamily industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new ADA-accessible 3D virtual tours. This forward-thinking initiative reflects their commitment to promoting inclusivity and equal accessibility in the increasingly digital real estate market.

The widespread adoption of 3D tours has revolutionized how we experience property viewings. They provide an immersive experience that allows individuals to explore properties remotely, saving time and effort for potential buyers, renters, and property management professionals. However, the lack of ADA-accessible offerings had left those with visual impairments at a disadvantage.

"By harnessing advanced technologies like computer vision and generative AI, 3DAPARTMENT.com has crafted ADA-accessible 3D tours that offer an immersive journey for all. We're not just building a business; we're shaping a more inclusive future. Remember, inclusion isn't just our goal; it's our responsibility," said Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3DAPARTMENT.com.

3DAPARTMENT.com has taken a significant step to rectify this gap with its new ADA-accessible tours. The platform now offers highly detailed tours beyond just naming the rooms. They provide in-depth descriptions of spaces, noting crucial features such as flooring color and type, wall color and texture, door types, and any present decor and furniture. This innovation opens up a new world for visually impaired individuals, allowing them to fully experience the property, just like those without visual impairment.

"Inclusion and equal access to digital technology is non-negotiable in our ever-advancing world," said Hope Joyner, Director Of Multifamily Partnerships for 3DAPARTMENT.com.

By embracing this innovation, property managers can improve their reputation as an inclusive community, attract a wider pool of potential residents, and increase lease signings.

The ADA-accessible virtual tours also align with 3DApartment.com's mission to provide beautiful homes to everyone, regardless of abilities or limitations.

In line with this development, 3DApartment.com encourages all multifamily property management companies to incorporate ADA-accessible virtual tours into their business strategies.

As an industry trailblazer, 3DApartment.com is leading by example and is hopeful that its initiative will encourage other businesses to embrace inclusivity and accessibility in the virtual real estate market.

About 3DApartment.com: 3DApartment.com is a leading provider of VR digital solutions in the real estate industry. They offer immersive and detailed 3D tours for property listings, providing potential buyers and renters with the ability to explore properties remotely. Their mission is to provide everyone, regardless of abilities or limitations, with an opportunity to experience and appreciate beautiful homes.

