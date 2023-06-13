Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Continues its Global Missions in Southern California Ahead of Inaugural Non-Stop Service from L.A. to Nassau

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Continues its Global Missions in Southern California Ahead of Inaugural Non-Stop Service from L.A. to Nassau

Tourism executives will showcase the destination's offerings and host advanced celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Independence

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Executives are heading to the Golden State for the "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Missions initiative 14 – 15 June, to showcase the 16-island destination's latest tourism offerings and developments, spotlight The Bahamas' longstanding film legacy and celebrate the milestone 50th Anniversary of Independence.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

"Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour returns late summer fall 2023 with stops in Atlanta, GA & the United Kingdom.

The Global Missions in California will be led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. He will be accompanied by Latia Duncombe, BMOTIA's Director General, and other senior BMOTIA executives. The delegation will meet with key industry leaders, partners, media and travel agents.

The Global Missions aim to heighten awareness of The Islands of The Bahamas brand in key markets and drive tourism business to the destination. The California Mission is aligned with the BMOTIA's June 6th announcement of the inaugural JetBlue non-stop service from Los Angeles to Nassau to begin on 4 Nov.

"We are thrilled that come November, travellers from California, the most populous state in the U.S. and one of the most diverse, will be able for the very first time, board a JetBlue flight at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for non-stop service to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

"Californians are no strangers to sun, sand and sea yet are increasingly drawn to our shores for the unparalleled sites, experiences and vibrant culture," he said. "In fact, stopover arrivals from California increased by 52% from January to April 2023 compared to the same period in 2022."

"Over the past nine months the Ministry has been in constant dialogue with key international aviation stakeholders to increase airlift capacity and meet the demand for travel to our destination," he said. "This JetBlue new non-stop service signals a new day and will significantly increase access to The Islands of The Bahamas."

The "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour will transport a taste of The Bahamas to Costa Mesa and Los Angeles – The Bahamas' leading tourism market for the West Coast.

Hollywood and The Bahamas have a longstanding relationship that began more than 100 years ago with the world's first underwater film, Terrors of the Deep, being shot in Nassau, and continued with modern films like Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) serves as a key international hub. For travellers in the region, The Bahamas is only a connection away from major airports in cities including Chicago, Houston and Miami.

Following California, the "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Tour will return in late summer and fall 2023 with stops in Atlanta, Georgia and the United Kingdom.

Travellers who book their 2023 Bahamas vacation can expect year-long celebrations, events and festivities as the destination commemorates a golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence. Highlights from the upcoming 50th independence celebrations include Jubilee on the Sea at Montagu Beach; 50th on Bay concert series; 50th Independence People's Rush, and much more.

For more information, visit www.bahamas.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation