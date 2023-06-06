Victoria's Voice Foundation Launches First Ever National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 with Support from a Bipartisan Congressional Resolution

Awareness Day Brings Greater Attention to Life-saving Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug and Urgent Need to Expand its Access and Use Amid Nation's Worsening Opioid Epidemic

Federal Resolution Introduced by U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA), Along with U.S. Representatives David Trone (D-MD), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Lisa McClain (R-MI)

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to drug prevention, education and naloxone access, today announced the launch of the first ever National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 while also securing a bipartisan congressional resolution recognizing the awareness day annually. As the opioid crisis continues to devastate families and communities nationwide, the day is intended to further heighten public awareness of naloxone as a critical tool to prevent fatal overdoses, and the importance of increasing access to and use of the life-saving overdose reversal medicine. It is also a day to honor those who have died from an overdose.

"In the midst of the country's escalating opioid epidemic, and with about 300 Americans dying every day from an overdose, it is critical that we increase awareness and availability of the life-saving overdose reversal drug naloxone so we can save as many lives as possible," said Jackie and David Siegel, who co-founded Victoria's Voice Foundation after their daughter, Victoria, died of a tragic drug overdose on June 6, 2015 at the age of 18.

The Siegels added: "We are committed to spreading awareness about the dangers of opioids and to expanding access to naloxone to prevent deaths and turn the tide on this crisis. We are deeply grateful for the support from the lawmakers on Capitol Hill who introduced a bipartisan resolution declaring June 6 as National Naloxone Awareness Day."

On the day she died, Victoria had a pulse when first responders arrived and found her unresponsive. However, they were not equipped with naloxone, and Victoria became another statistic. The Siegels have dedicated themselves to turning the tragedy of Victoria's death into a national platform for drug awareness and prevention, broadening access to and distribution of naloxone, and saving lives from overdose.

U.S. drug overdose deaths in 2022 reached an all-time high of 109,680, with potent synthetic opioids, such as illicit fentanyl, continuing to fuel the fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the number marks a slight increase from the 107,622 deaths in 2021, it sets a grim record for the third straight year and extends the exponential and unprecedented rise in fatal overdoses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is hope – and help – in the form of naloxone, which rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and saves lives. Naloxone, more commonly known by its brand name Narcan, can restore normal breathing within 2-3 minutes in a person who is overdosing on opioids. The life-saving medication is safe, easy to use, non-addictive and won't cause any harm if it is given to an individual who is not overdosing. Available as both a nasal spray and an injectable, naloxone can be administered by anyone, even bystanders. This is critical because in nearly 40% of fatal overdoses, someone else was present, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"Our communities continue to face a crisis like never before with opioids and fentanyl. Because of this crisis, we are losing our loved ones, friends and neighbors at a record pace," said Dennis Lemma, Sheriff of Seminole County, Florida, and a Victoria's Voice Board Member. "We now face the harsh reality that we need more than just first responders carrying naloxone – we need everyone, the general public, to carry it as well."

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray without a prescription – a critical step to curb the number of overdose deaths. This historic action means that Naloxone will now be sold directly to consumers in such places as drug stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and online. While this marks a monumental step forward in addressing the opioid crisis, major barriers remain to ensure widespread naloxone access, most notably the high cost of the medication and the stigma against drug users.

In an effort to further educate and inform the public about naloxone's lifesaving impact, the pressing need to widen access and availability, and to encourage people to carry and administer the opioid overdose antidote, Victoria's Voice founded National Naloxone Day and worked with a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators and Representatives to secure a federal resolution.

Sponsored by Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA), along with Representatives David Trone (D-MD), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Lisa McClain (R-MI), the resolution calls for increased urgency and action to combat the opioid crisis while adding that "National Naloxone Awareness Day will contribute to the ongoing efforts to educate the public, reduce stigma associated with substance use disorder, and promote access to lifesaving naloxone."

"Too many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends have been lost to opioid poisoning in America," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). "Naloxone saves lives and it is a critical tool in our fight to stop the loss caused by opioids in communities across our nation. I am proud to be joined by Senator Markey and a bipartisan group of our colleagues in the House to introduce a resolution designating June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day to bring awareness to the issue and educate Americans about this lifesaving drug."

Scott added: 'I also want to highlight the Victoria's Voice Foundation and the Siegel Family for the lifesaving work they do on advocacy and education about the dangers of opioids. This organization was started following a parent's worst nightmare – the loss of a child – and they have made it their mission to ensure folks are educated and prepared to save lives."

The Siegels will officially announce the federal designation – in memory of their daughter, Victoria – during a special Victoria's Voice event in New York City marking National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6. Additionally, in support of the event and the foundation's work, Victoria's Voice received a citation from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

During the event, Victoria's Voice will also announce the launch of its new initiative: Get. Give. Save. The goal of the campaign is to create a national movement to make naloxone distribution affordable and accessible to homes, businesses, community centers, schools, places of worship, doctor's offices, public facilities and elsewhere. The initiative will be orchestrated in partnership with nationally known companies spanning the hospitality, healthcare, media, legal, automotive, finance, construction, technology, and retail industries.

Victoria's Voice Foundation was established in 2019 by Jackie and David Siegel after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing drug prevention education and naloxone awareness, support and resources to those affected by substance use. Since its founding, Victoria's Foundation has positively impacted more than 500,000 parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria's Voice, please visit www.victoriasvoice.org.

