Vention Shines in a Strong Start to 2023 for its Award-Winning Software Development Services

The software engineering leader brings innovative solutions and an empowering work culture amid global market conditions

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, a global industry-leading custom software development company, is proud to announce its outstanding achievements in the first half of 2023, having garnered recognition and accolades from reputable business- and tech-focused organizations.

Despite a global economic slowdown, Vention and its clients are bringing innovative tech solutions at speed and scale to end-users worldwide. In the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2023 list, Vention was ranked amongst tech leaders, underscoring its exceptional growth trajectory, strong market presence, and innovative business strategies. Further solidifying its position as a global tech leader, Vention was presented with the gold Globee Award as a "disruptor company in information technology services" and listed in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100, both recognizing the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge custom software services and forging strong partnerships with global clients, including its most recent metaverse partnership with Croquet Corporation.

As many companies step back from their culture initiatives, Vention is investing in its commitment to empower its employees, and foster a positive and motivating work environment. Most recently, the company was certified as a Great Places to Work employer, highlighting its dedication to employee satisfaction, professional growth, and collaborative teamwork.

Moreover, Vention was shortlisted for multiple business and tech awards, including the Business Champion, DevOps Excellence, IT Europa Channel, and National Technology Awards. Each recognizes Vention's continuous pursuit of excellence, industry leadership, and remarkable contributions to the technology sector. The company also touts a 4.9 of 5 review score on the data-driven business-buyer platform, Clutch.

Sergei Kovalenko, CEO and co-founder at Vention shared, "The news and market forecasts have shown that 2023 would be a challenging year for companies worldwide, however, I am proud of my team's unwavering commitment to delivering the best quality and forward-thinking work to our clients. At Vention, we drive innovation, deliver next-gen solutions for our clients, and foster a culture of excellence. These awards reflect our incredible team's dedication, expertise, and passion."

About Vention

Vention is the premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world's most successful tech-empowered enterprises, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide and equips technology leaders with the top engineering talent from the world's most respected tech hubs. Our teams sync with clients' in-house engineers to advise and execute their product vision to accelerate their roadmap, innovate faster and more efficiently, and ultimately scale their operations to new heights.

