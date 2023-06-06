Hyundai Most Awarded Brand in 2023 Best Cars for Teens List by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai Most Awarded Brand in 2023 Best Cars for Teens List by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai Wins Four New Vehicle Best for Teens Awards

Hyundai Earns Most in Best Used Cars for Teens Awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai received the most vehicles awarded across new- and used-car categories in the 2023 Best Cars for Teens by U.S. News & World Report. Four new Hyundai models were featured in addition to two older Hyundai models in the used car category. These awards highlight vehicles that score well in multiple factors including crash prevention, available and standard features, dependability, reliability, and are highly recommended for teen drivers. The Hyundai models were selected for their standard safety features and infotainment capabilities. The list features thirteen winners with selections across multiple categories and propulsions including sedans, crossover SUVs, trucks and more.

The 2023 Hyundai Kona is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on Feb. 16, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Best New Cars for Teens

Best SUV for Teens $20K to

$25K

2023 Hyundai Kona

Best SUV for Teens $25K to

$30K

2023 Hyundai Tucson

Best SUV for Teens $30K to

$35K

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Best SUV for Teens $35K to

$40K

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

The 2023 Best Used Cars for Teens

Midsize Car: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Midsize SUV: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

"Safety is one of the most important considerations when selecting a vehicle for a teen driver and Hyundai places safety at the core of everything we do," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Every 2023 Hyundai comes standard with three key safety systems: Forward Collision Warning/Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist/Lane Following, and Driver Attention Warning. As well as a suite of optional SmartSense safety systems and Hyundai's BlueLink ® telematics technology including Automatic Crash Notification (ACN). We applaud U.S. News & World Report for recognizing Hyundai's commitment in keeping all passengers and road users safe."

"Hyundai swept our 2023 Best Cars for Teens awards, winning the most categories overall and every new SUV category that we evaluated," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Along with strong performance in our rankings, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid all meet the criteria that parents will prioritize most for new drivers. This includes strong performance in crash tests, admirable reliability ratings and the assistance of teen driver controls that will help encourage safe driving habits."

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 61 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in Irvine, CA. on Aug. 15, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America