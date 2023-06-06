Hard Rock International Kicks Off Pride Month with Special VIP Performance and Memorabilia Donation to Brand's Celebrated Collection with HALSEY

GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Took the Stage at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where Hard Rock Heals Foundation Presented a $250,000 Donation to LGBTQIA+ Causes

Hard Rock International “Love Out Loud” partner Halsey kicked off Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane with a VIP performance and memorabilia donation to Hard Rock’s celebrated collection. (Photo Credit: Jasmine Safaeian) (PRNewswire)

WHAT: Hard Rock International hosted a private event with Halsey to celebrate the start of Pride Month at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane, where the brand was founded. This VIP event featured an intimate performance by the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum, genre-bending artist, known for advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community as a queer artist themselves, alongside notable speakers and representation from LGBTQIA+ nonprofit partners. To commemorate the occasion, Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, presented a $250,000 donation to the Human Rights Campaign and Outright International in support of their service to LGBTQIA+ communities.

Additionally, live during the event, Halsey donated several pieces of memorabilia to Hard Rock's celebrated collection of more than 87,000 pieces. The world's largest and most valuable authentic music memorabilia collection at Hard Rock began at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane with Eric Clapton marking his favorite seat by hanging his guitar on the wall. Halsey's contribution now adds:

Custom white and orange pullover with two-piece bodysuit worn every night during Halsey's 2017-18 "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" World Tour, with stops in North America , South America , Europe , Asia , and Oceania.

Gibson J-45 Tobacco Burst acoustic guitar played by Halsey while performing "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" during January 26, 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live. At the VIP event on June 3, 2023 , Halsey personally inscribed a thank you message to Hard Rock along with a drawing on the guitar.

WHEN: June 3, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane - 150 Old Park Lane, London W1K 1QZ

VISUALS: Halsey with String Ensemble intimate performance and live memorabilia donation at Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane; two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts – Images can be found HERE.

Now available in stores and online at Rock Shops®, Halsey, who is a queer artist themself, has designed two co-branded Hard Rock x Halsey Signature Series Pride Edition T-shirts. A portion of proceeds from the 2023 Pride will benefit Human Rights Campaign, Outright International, and local LGBTQIA+ charities.

"All of us at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) are incredibly grateful to Halsey and Hard Rock for selecting HRCF as a beneficiary partner for this global fundraising effort. HRCF seeks to fundamentally change the way LGBTQIA+ people are treated in our everyday lives. LGBTQIA+ people are in every community, every profession and every culture, and yet we face enormous obstacles simply because of who we are," said Zack Hasychak, Director of Membership Outreach at Human Rights Campaign Foundation. "We work to build capacity and change policies, practices, hearts and minds in a range of institutions that shape our daily lives, from corporations to hospitals to schools. This partnership with Halsey and Hard Rock will provide critical funds to support and grow our work so that we can impact even more LGBTQIA+ people."

"Outright International is delighted and proud to partner with Hard Rock and Halsey to celebrate the resilience and joy of the LGBTIQIA+ community and elevate Outright's work advocating for the human rights of LGBTIQIA+ people around the world," said Elise Colomer-Cheadle, Director of Development & Corporate Engagement at Outright International. "Through our collaboration this June, Hard Rock and Halsey will help extend the impact of Outright's work, elevating the voices of LGBTQIA+ activists around the globe and amplifying the issues impacting LGBTQIA+ communities. At a time where anti-LGBTIQIA+ movements are mobilizing, we remain deeply grateful to Hard Rock and Halsey for their support and solidarity."

For full details on Hard Rock International's 2023 Pride activations, partnerships, and support of the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, please see HERE.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects, and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

