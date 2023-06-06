Deltek Continues Its Strategic Partnership with AIA as Gold Sponsor at A'23

Deltek to highlight how it continues to support the Architecture and Engineering industry with Deltek Specpoint updates, product showcase and continuing education sessions

HERNDON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, continues its strategic partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA), with its commitment to keep the A&E industry moving forward. Deltek will be a Gold Sponsor at the AIA Conference on Architecture, A'23, the largest and most important conference in the world for the architecture community. A'23 will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 7-10, 2023.

During A'23, Deltek will announce product updates to Deltek Specpoint, home of AIA MasterSpec® – most notably, the addition of office master import capability that will enable firms to import custom content to Specpoint and utilize that content within new or existing projects. Additional updates will allow project teams to benefit from historical knowledge and lessons they can apply to future projects, as well as track and maintain details critical to project delivery.

Since the release of Deltek Specpoint, thousands of companies have benefited from the cloud-based software. Specpoint enables firms to collaborate with product manufacturers, intelligently research and select products, write better specs, produce project manuals faster, and deliver successful projects. Recent enhancements, including BIM integration and the ability to track changes, have taken those benefits even further.

Deltek has a full slate of thought leadership, continuing education and product showcases lined up for attendees at A'23, including:

CE Theater educational presentations for attendees to receive credit toward AIA Learning Unit requirements:

A&E Product Showcase at Deltek's Booth #1551, including:

Deltek and AIA have a history of working together to provide leadership in the architecture and building design industry, beginning with MasterSpec, a product created by the AIA for its members, and continuing with Deltek Specpoint. Most recently, the two expanded the partnership with the monthly AIA/Deltek Architecture Billings Index.

"AIA has been a great partner to Deltek for several years now, and we're proud to continue our work with them as a Strategic Partner at A'23 and beyond," said Kevin Plexico, Senior Vice President of Information Solutions at Deltek. "We know that the AIA Conference on Architecture brings together the best of the architecture and engineering industry, and we're looking forward to learning more about how we can serve them, as well as educating attendees on our purpose-built products, including the latest updates to Specpoint."

"We're proud to have Deltek as a Gold Sponsor at A'23 and to continue partnering with them this year," said Andrew Flank, AIA Senior Vice President, Sales, Events and Exhibitions. "Deltek's best-in-class products help position our members for success by providing solutions to increase client satisfaction and improve project outcomes."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

