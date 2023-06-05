Element Enters the European Genomics Market with New Customers and a Growing Team

SAN DIEGO and AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., the developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics, is pleased to announce that the AVITI is now available in Europe, in addition to Asia and the Middle East. VIB, Flanders' leading life science research institute in Belgium; Lexogen, a global leader in RNA sequencing; and IGA Technology Services, the leading Italian provider of genomic research services, are among the first customers who have chosen Element Biosciences' AVITI sequencing platform to support their labs.

"We are impressed with how easy the AVITI sequencer is to operate and maintain. Its flexibility enables us to produce high quality data with fast turnaround," said Stefaan Derveaux, manager of the Nucleomics Core at VIB. The Nucleomics Core will use the AVITI sequencer for a variety of sample types, including scRNA, bulk RNA, metagenomics and others.

A year after launching the AVITI System, Element has completed successful installations across the United States, Asia and now Europe. With the establishment of a European entity and a growing sales and support organization, Element can now support a wide variety of applications and research labs across the world. In addition, Element has continued to innovate on its modular platform including with faster run times, expanded kit offerings, the Elembio Cloud™ software platform, and industry-leading low costs while maintaining the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop.

"The sequence quality of AVITI is outstanding and the flexibility of the platform is unprecedented. Our clients, involved in pre-clinical studies, biotech R&D and plant breeding programs will largely benefit from a fast-track sequencing to accelerate their development pipelines," said Davide Scaglione, Chief Executive Officer, IGA Technology Services. "We already tested the quality of the data in genotyping-by-sequencing experiments, single-cell transcriptomics, and metagenomics projects and assessed not only a seamless integration with current analytical pipelines but also a higher homogeneity of sequence representation compared to state-of-the-art platforms."

"At Lexogen, we strive to provide the best quality in complex RNAseq workflows for our customers. After the initial testing of Element Biosciences' new AVITI sequencer, we are impressed with the high quality of the read outs and the flexibility to handle complex lane mixes with different library types," said Dr. Torsten Reda, Chief Scientific Officer, Lexogen. "The mapping statistics for libraries with homopolymers stretches (e.g., QuantSeq Reverse) are significantly higher than those seen with other machines in identical library pools."

Element will showcase AVITI and present talks on its technology at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) Conference June 10-13, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We look forward to bringing the benefits of AVITI's flexibility, data quality, ease of use, and excellent support team to a growing number of customers in the European market," said Molly He, PhD, Element CEO and Co-Founder. "As Element continues to offer its transformative technologies to labs and organizations on the cutting edge of scientific discoveries, these are the first of many successful collaborations we'll be announcing this year."

For more information about Element's novel sequencing chemistry, please see our paper in Nature Biotechnology.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com .

