Successful Enterprise Application Implementation Begins with Strategic Planning, Not Technology, Says Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In today's business landscape, many businesses are still grappling with the fallout from the global pandemic and the economic challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and conflicts. As a result, companies are searching for innovative ways to reduce costs and increase productivity. Enterprise applications can help achieve these goals, but implementing them comes with challenges, from the increasing complexity of software implementations to maintaining project sponsors' engagement and managing project sprawl across the organization. Info-Tech Research Group cautions in a new blueprint that these obstacles must be addressed for successful implementation and maximum benefits. The recently published research-backed industry resource Build Your Enterprise Application Implementation Playbook was released to help organizations create a successful plan that aligns with their team's capabilities.

Info-Tech's latest blueprint sheds further light on key challenges organizations face when implementing enterprise applications. According to the firm's research, one of the major roadblocks is the risk of losing essential employees who are crucial to the smooth operation of the business due to their prolonged involvement in the enterprise implementation process. Another challenge is the significant organizational changes that come with adopting new systems and processes, which can be met with resistance from employees unprepared for a major shift.

"Every implementation is unique, with its own set of challenges," says Ricardo de Oliveira, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Working through these challenges requires a tailored approach considering many factors. Building a playbook for implementation is an important initial step before diving head-first into technology."

To assist organizations in building a successful enterprise application playbook, Info-Tech's blueprint breaks down how to facilitate the implementation of enterprise applications, including following a comprehensive lifecycle rather than just a list of steps. This lifecycle should provide a thorough understanding of the necessary components required to support the implementation process. The five phases of the recommended lifecycle include:

Strategy: Laying the foundation to align organizational goals, business needs, and technology drivers.



Selection: Taking a comprehensive approach to requirements gathering and selection to find applications that best fit the organization.



Implementation: Leveraging product knowledge and resource expertise to manage implementation with a methodology that delivers value to the business sooner.



Optimization: Monitoring and optimizing the enterprise application continuously to maximize business results.



Operations: Facilitating collaboration with the business by developing and implementing effective support, risk management, and governance models tailored to meet modern organizations' needs.

The firm explains in the blueprint that successful software implementation goes beyond delivering immediate business value. It also involves building organizational delivery competence and enhancing overall agility. By maximizing the value of software and continuously transforming the business, organizations can develop a competitive advantage that sets them apart from their peers.

