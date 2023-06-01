Microsoft Awards Tinuiti Global Client Partner of the Year

Tinuiti Takes Home Its Third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023 for Game-Changing Work with SPARC Group

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm in the U.S., today announced it has won the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for its work with client partner SPARC Group, a fashion industry leader that designs, sources, manufactures, distributes, and markets apparel, including leading brand names such as Brooks Brothers, Reebok, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Nautica, and Lucky Brand.

Tinuiti Wins Client Partnership of the Year at the 2023 Microsoft Advertising Global Partner Awards. (PRNewswire)

Tinuiti Takes Home Its Third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023 for Game-Changing Work with SPARC Group

The Microsoft Advertising Global Partner Awards recognize partners for exemplary work completed in 2022 across various categories. Last year Tinuiti became the first-ever independent performance marketing firm to win the highly-coveted Microsoft Global Agency of The Year award for demonstrating excellence in driving innovation, efficiency and growth across all of Microsoft Advertising.

Josh Brisco, Group VP Acquisition Media at Tinuiti, said: "Tinuiti's long-standing relationship with Microsoft is as fruitful as it is rewarding and we are incredibly proud of the work we have been able to do together. This partnership has not only allowed us to support our clients' endeavors, but it has enabled us to push the boundaries of what's possible. As a result, Tinuiti remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving world of digital advertising and continues to solve clients' complex business issues while pursuing ambitious business goals."

Nick Berliner, Director of Agency Development at Microsoft, said: "Tinuiti's decade-plus partnership with Microsoft Advertising has consistently demonstrated everything we appreciate in a partner–from transparency and open communication to creative collaboration and solution-driven ingenuity. Today's recognition is a reflection of that partnership and what it can achieve, as well as Tinuiti's truly unrelenting dedication to excellence."

Tinuiti garnered the Microsoft Advertising Global Client Partner of the Year Award for the incredible work done on behalf of SPARC Group – successfully leveraging Microsoft Advertising's full suite of products resulted in a positive impact across SPARC Group's portfolio.

Tinuiti has already taken home two Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards this year. The agency's Growth Media Division won Microsoft Advertising Channel Partner of the Year, and the Search/Shoppable Media Division won Microsoft Advertising Client Partnership of the Year.

Adding to Tinuiti's momentum, today's announcement follows a series of milestone moments in 2023:

2023 Momentum

Tinuiti Live

Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Ampush Acquisition

e.l.f. Beauty & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

www.tinuiti.com (PRNewsfoto/Tinuiti) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinuiti