Sahli Reaps Rich Harvests in the Cloud

Agricultural machinery spare parts wholesaler deploying Infor CloudSuite to help ensure availability

MUNICH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Sahli AG has implemented Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. Sahli is a leading supplier of agricultural machinery spare parts and agricultural equipment operating in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The company is responding to the increasing requirements in terms of agility and flexibility as well as improving strategic insights with high-quality data management.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Long-standing Infor partner AS infotrack AG was responsible for the implementation of the Infor CloudSuite industrial manufacturing and support of the project. The IT service company has over 25 years of experience with Infor solutions.

Sahli AG is a fifth-generation family business based in Knonau, Switzerland. The company carries more than 42,000 items in its product range and impresses with a stock availability of 97 percent. Keeping up such an exceptionally high rate puts a heavy load on internal and external merchandise management, especially in view of increasing globalisation, which demands more and more agility and flexibility. The switch to the cloud was the next logical step in the company's digital transformation to ensure the best possible level of permanent transparency, insight and performance.

Sahli AG's decision in choosing Infor was primarily based on the comprehensive approach via a fully standardized platform of Infor CloudSuite. Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is the technological backbone for modernising companies and offers a complete industry-specific solution package for enterprise resource planning in the multi-tenant cloud. It convinced Sahli with its sophisticated features regarding planning, costing, as well as independent working, which support the company in its daily work. The Infor solution makes a decisive difference in connecting the field staff to the company. They can now access the system from anywhere using mobile devices and always call up all the necessary information — about availability, prices and delivery times, for example — up to date and in real time. This not only benefits the employees but also strengthens the relationship with the customers through the reliability of the information.

As a wholesaler, Sahli AG also has high requirements for sales price calculations and, due to multi-component articles, also uses the module in the production area. The company continues to rely on high-performance interfaces to the web shop, its own warehouse management system, suppliers and service providers, and Infor OS and the Infor API with the interface platform can provide the ideal backbone. With the help of the implementation partner AS infotrack, the Infor solution could be introduced within only a single year, tailored to the needs of the company.

In Infor, Sahli has also found a partner that ensures the systems are up to date as well as secure. As a SaaS solution package, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise is operated via Amazon Web Services (AWS), which means the underlying infrastructure is permanently updated and with the highest security standards.

"Infor convinced us above all with its overall package. With an assortment of over 42,000 articles, we always have to keep an overview and be up to date on availability, delivery times and price changes. Infor offers the right features for all areas, which ensure that we are always up to date with the latest information. In addition, we had already worked with the implementation partner AS Infotrack before and trust the team there," says Claudio Buvoli, CEO at Sahli AG.

"When a family-run company like Sahli entrusts us with its digital infrastructure, we are always particularly pleased — and, of course, we are aware of the responsibility," says Wolfgang Kobek, Infor executive vice president & general manager international business. "With the industry-specific Infor multi-tenant cloud, the organisation has chosen a solution that is precisely tailored to its needs and benefits from best practices from the industry, among other things."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial-enterprise

About Sahli AG

Sahli AG is a Swiss trading company. It is the leading supplier of agricultural machinery spare parts and agricultural equipment in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. As a partner of the specialised trade, the company distributes over 42,000 articles in the agricultural sector. The success of the fifth-generation family business is based on the consistent orientation of all services to the Swiss market. The readiness to deliver is a high 97 percent, which makes Sahli a strong and reliable trading partner. Visit https://sahli-ag.ch/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor