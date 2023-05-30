PlayOn! Sports Announces Lesley Wainwright As Chief Legal Officer

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayOn! Sports , one of the nation's leading high school media and technology companies, announced today the hiring of Lesley Wainwright as Chief Legal Officer. In this new role, Wainwright will oversee all legal affairs for PlayOn! Sports.

PlayOn! Sports logo (PRNewswire)

Wainwright brings over 20 years of experience leading and advising teams focused on developing and executing multi-platform content and distribution strategies and negotiating complex commercial transactions in the media, entertainment, technology, and sports industries.

Wainwright joins PlayOn! Sports from Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly WarnerMedia and Turner Broadcasting), where she was Senior Vice President of Distribution Legal Affairs and led the legal team responsible for the domestic multi-platform distribution of the company's television networks and streaming services, including CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, HBO, and HBO Max. During her tenure at the company, she also managed the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Turner Content Acquisitions legal teams, and she served as counsel to CNN Digital, Turner Sports and various technology and gaming ventures. Wainwright started her legal career at King & Spalding as an associate in the private equity practice group.

"We are delighted to welcome Lesley to PlayOn! Sports as our inaugural Chief Legal Officer," said Matt Hong, President & Chief Operating Officer. "With her extensive legal experience and expertise in media and technology, combined with her business acumen and gravitas, she brings a wealth of knowledge to our team. She will play a pivotal role in our company's success as we continue to grow."

About PlayOn! Sports : The future of high school athletics and activities is powered by PlayOn! Sports. Through the NFHS Network, GoFan, rSchoolToday, and VNN, the PlayOn! team elevates the event experience for schools and fans across streaming, digital ticketing, scheduling, and sports marketing. For more information, visit www.playonsports.com.

Contact:

Jessica Phillips

media@playonsports.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlayOn! Sports