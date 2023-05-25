Introducing the Next Generation of Revolutionary BORA® Tool Clamp Edges™

TROY, Mich., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, has added a new Clamp Edge™ with a revolutionary extension mechanism to their line of saw guides.

NGX 96-inch Quick Connect Clamp Edge™ - 546100 (PRNewswire)

The all-new BORA® NGX 96-inch Quick-Connect Clamp Edge™ makes breaking down sheet goods and boards quicker and more accurate than ever. Hook the straight edge saw guide across your board, line up your cut, and clamp it to your material all from one side. The redesigned ergonomic sliding clamp handle allows easy one-side clamping and adjustment. Made of heavy-gauge, rigid aluminum for extreme durability, the 96-inch Clamp Edge™ includes the 48-inch Clamp Edge™ and 48-inch Quick Connect Extension. The Quick-Connect Extension is designed with revolutionary technology for a quick, tool free connection of the extrusions.

The new NGX Clamp Edge™ and 96-inch Quick-Connect Extension are compatible with all NGX Saw Guide System accessories for use with circular saws, routers, jig saws, and more. Extend the accuracy of your NGX Clamp Edge™ with the new Saw Plate RT with tool free saw mounting technology for easy cuts in boards and sheet goods.

"We are excited to launch our second generation of NGX Clamp Edges™. Professionals and DIYers alike love the NGX line for its precision and ease of use, but we wanted to give them additional features to take their work to the next level. We've achieved this with upgrades to the Clamp Edge™ and the addition of the groundbreaking tool free connection of the aluminum extrusions. These changes will make this system a must-have for any shop owner." said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.

Key Features of the new NGX 96-inch Quick-Connect Clamp Edge™ include:

Tool Free Extension Rail Connecter Mechanism

Ergonomic Sliding Clamp for Quick, Easy One-Sided Clamping

Heavy Gauge, Rigid Aluminum Construction

Compatible with NGX Accessories

View Full Product Details

For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 248-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit boratool.com.

Media Contact:

For review requests or questions, contact pr@boratool.com or 248-825-8209.

BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BORA Tool