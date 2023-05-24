Switch Issues Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, the exascale technology infrastructure company, today issued its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report that highlights Switch's leadership and accomplishments in environmental stewardship, social commitment and sound corporate governance.

"We must do our part to enhance human productivity and drive economic prosperity. My vision for Switch is to sustainably power the future of the connected world by providing the most secure, energy-efficient technology ecosystems to facilitate digital commerce now and for the next 100 years," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy.

Switch's 2022 ESG Report highlights include:

Maintained Net ZERO Scope 1 & 2

Awarded Top 5 Tech Company for Solar Use by SEIA (along with Meta, Amazon, Apple & Microsoft)

Achieved ISO 50001 Certification – Energy Management System

Achieved ISO 14001 Certification – Environmental Management System

Recognized by the EPA as a Green Power Leader for the 4 th Year in a Row

Increased the Number of Diverse Employees and Small and Diverse Suppliers

Increased Percentages in Waste Recycling, to 48% in 2022 from 33% in 2021

Expanded its Employee Wellness Initiative by Adding Teledoc Mental Health

Switch was once again named by Newsweek magazine as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies," reflecting its commitment to ESG, corporate social responsibility, sustainability and overall corporate citizenship.

All Switch data centers run on 100% renewable energy and have been achieving this extraordinary milestone since 2016. In recognition of the company's efforts in solar energy, the Solar Energy Industries Association named Switch one of the top five companies for solar use in the U.S.

In addition, Switch has again achieved NET ZERO scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions and maintains industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings on fully seasoned sectors.

Switch's commitments to conserving resources and maintaining the highest standards of efficiency have also led to new certifications, including the Energy Management Systems ISO 50001 and Environmental System Management ISO 14001.

Switch, whose company culture has long embraced diversity and inclusion, increased the employment of ethnic minorities and further benefited from a decrease in turnover. Switch expanded its wellness initiative for all employees and their families through the addition of virtual Teladoc appointments and consultations for greater access to mental health resources.

"The year ended with Switch joining the Digital Bridge and IFM Investors portfolios, a momentous event for Switch reflecting our industry leading performance and differentiated technology," said Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy. "Switch's goal remains to protect the world's most precious resources and to reduce the environmental impact in the communities in which we do business. As we transition into the Digital Bridge and IFM Investors families, Switch will remain firmly at the forefront of growth, innovation and environmental sustainability within the data center industry."

A full copy of the 2022 ESG report can be found here.

About Switch

Switch is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas, are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

