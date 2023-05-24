SECRET WALLS ACADEMY LAUNCHES "POSCA UNI-VERSITY", POWERED BY POSCA, TO INSPIRE TOMORROW'S ARTISTS AMID SHRINKING EDUCATION BUDGETS AND SPACE

SECRET WALLS ACADEMY

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing "POSCA uni-versity", the ultimate back-to-school partnership between Secret Walls and uni. As the new school year approaches, Secret Walls and uni are teaming up to help students unleash their creativity and express themselves like never before. With uni's vibrant and versatile line of POSCA paint markers and Secret Walls' unparalleled live paint battles, the partnership aims to educate, inspire, and support students to express themselves in bold new ways.

In this curriculum, students will learn from special guest speakers, Serena Au (Occupational Art Therapist and Arts Justice Educator), Terry Guy (SW Founder), and all-star artists like Dreyfus , AngelOnce + GoopMassta , Upendo , and Wotto , leading each class, with more special guests to be announced. The program will provide crash courses in free-style drawing, DIY design, and character building, all while instilling artistic confidence, fostering open collaboration and enhancing storytelling abilities.

"I firmly believe that every single person has the potential for creativity within them. There's a common misconception that creativity is an innate talent - you either have it, or you don't. But I think that's a false dichotomy." says Secret Walls founder Terry Guy. "Creativity is a skill that can be developed and honed with the right mindset and environment. It's not about genetics; it's about self-belief and the opportunity to experiment without fear of criticism."

"It's all about creating an environment where people feel confident, playful, and encouraged to take risks. So, whether you're a business owner, a teacher, or a parent, remember that everyone has the potential for creativity. Nurture and uplift those around you, and watch them unleash their full creative potential.", he adds.

Each day's programming will be structured around a theme that includes mural planning and character building. On the final day (June 17th), select students will combine everything they learned with a Secret Walls team battle that includes host Nick Major, DJ Olea, and renowned guest judges.

"As a unique back-to-school experience, the POSCA uni-versity program is a great opportunity to help young art students start their creative story. uni's mission is to 'Enrich lives by inspiring creativity and connection', and this partnership aligns perfectly with that vision by helping students connect to their mentors, their peers, and to the brand by exploring and applying their full creative potential." highlights uni's President, Mike Parker.

Sessions will take place IRL at Secret Walls HQ (2272 Venice Blvd, 90006) in Los Angeles on June 5th through 8th, from 12pm to 5:00pm Pacific Time.

This is a FREE TICKET experience and you can grab your place at the "POSCA uni-versity" by accessing the links below:

Workshop 1 | Workshop 2 | Workshop 3 | Workshop 4

More information can be found here .

About Secret Walls & Secret Walls Academy

Founded in London in 2006, Secret Walls is the world's premier live arts entertainment brand, where artists take a stage to show off their talent and compete to win. We exist to entertain fans, support local, develop artists and showcase the best creativity on the planet. We operate across the realms of physical and digital art - IRL + URL - and we are always expanding our universe in exciting new ways. The Secret Walls Academy was launched to reinvent and refresh the summer school camp world and bring the magic of Secret Walls to the masses, inspiring students and parents to think bigger and harness the power of imagination and creativity, and is devoted training the next generation of street artists and muralists even as the government cuts funding for the arts and education. Support your local artist!

About uni

For more than 135 years, uniball has been the leader in the design, development, and delivery of writing and art product solutions. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, uni continues to deliver best-in-class products that are a catalyst for creativity and connection. uni's robust and innovative portfolio includes products under the uniball, POSCA, Emott, and Pin brands. For more information about uni and our family of brands, visit uniballco.com.

