Engage Selects Sotero for Enterprise Go-To-Market Program

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero , the leader in revolutionary data security posture management (DSPM), announced today it has been selected by Engage , the innovative corporate venture platform backed by 14 industry-leading enterprises, as a member of the most recent cohort of their Enterprise Go-To-Market Program.

Sotero has been selected by corporate venture platform Engage as a member of their Enterprise Go-To-Market Program.

Engage brings together category-leading corporations that have joined forces to support startups in building the future of enterprise, and establishing the southeast as a leading innovation hub. The platform is designed to provide startups with what they need most — access to new customers and markets. The Engage enterprise go-to-market program is designed to streamline the process for emerging companies to work with the most influential corporations in the world.

Engage partners include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Tech, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange, Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar.

"We are thrilled to bring Sotero into our program," said Engage Partner Bill Nussey. "Sotero is making a huge impact in the data security space with their multi-layered centralized approach to data protection, and we are excited to be a part of their journey."

Sotero's Data Security Platform (DSP) provides a centralized way to protect data anywhere, and a multi-layered approach that reimagines security and privacy to close the critical vulnerability of unencrypted data in use. Sotero provides multinational organizations, such as those that are part of the Engage network, with a Data Security Posture Management (DPSM) solution that allows them to identify and stop security and privacy risks in real-time as data spreads throughout the organization and across geographic boundaries.

"We are pleased to be working with Engage and their corporate partners, and to have the opportunity to address their needs around data security and privacy," said Purandar Das, Co-Founder and CEO of Sotero. "Sotero's Data Security Platform is a streamlined solution that enables organizations to achieve operational security and privacy without impacting user experience, and provides security and risk leaders with a much needed DSPM solution to help them identify and mitigate risks."

About Engage

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give entrepreneurs what they need most — access to customers and markets. The Engage partners contributing capital, expertise, time, and resources include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Institute of Technology, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar Health System. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures, provide tools, portfolio support and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square. For more information, visit engage.vc .

About Sotero

Sotero is a global innovator and leader in revolutionary Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). The Sotero Data Security Platform provides a centralized way to protect data anywhere, all the time. Sotero's multi-layered approach reimagines security and privacy to close the critical vulnerability of unencrypted data in use. Sotero encrypts and protects the data through its entire lifecycle, including in use, while preventing active threats with real-time detection and automated quarantine of malicious access. Sotero's solution is easy to deploy and manage without disrupting the user experience. Organizations rapidly gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, auditability, and governance with 360-degree data security to protect data at the edge, IoT devices, streaming data, and data moving through collaboration systems. For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

