Circle Security Now Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Enable Credential-free Authentication

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Security announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will enhance security, improve user experience with superfast deployment to enable Zero-Trust credential-free authentication , end user privacy and data security and frictionless user- experience.

Circle Security joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

PingOne Davinci is used to orchestrate the integrations of both Circle Access and Circle Data API's with Ping Identity's product suite.

"At Circle we are on a mission to ELIMINATE the world's exposure to cyber threats. Our foundational technology built on a unique decentralized architecture helps developers and enterprises shift their cybersecurity strategy from Detect & Respond to Prevent & Eliminate," said Phani Nagarjuna, Founder & CEO of Circle Security. "Circle's integration with Ping Identity will help further safeguard against credential-driven data breaches and identity impersonation vulnerabilities."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Circle leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

About Circle Security

Circle is a cybersecurity platform powered by a patented decentralized cryptographic architecture purpose-built to deliver true prevention. Using Circle, enterprises can seamlessly enforce effective data security posture management starting with user data access, data flow tracking, and protection against data exposure.

Unlike other cybersecurity players, Circle decentralizes security orchestration from the cloud to the endpoint while eliminating the need for user credentials thus delivering the dual impact of prevention from credential-driven data breaches and protection from cloud attacks.

Enterprises can deploy Circle in minutes as a device-native service, a mobile app, or a zero-footprint browser-based solution while developers can integrate Circle's API-first technology into their apps, websites, products, and services with low/no code.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

