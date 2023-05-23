Uptycs Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Unified CNAPP and XDR Platform Recognized for Helping AWS Customers Reach Security Goals with both Agentless and Runtime Workload Scanning

WALTHAM, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes Uptycs' deep technical expertise in AWS and proven success in helping customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Uptycs as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"This achievement confirms our continued commitment as an AWS Partner," said Ganesh Pai, co-founder and CEO of Uptycs. "As security teams adopt a shift up approach to cybersecurity, the need for unified solutions is increasingly important. Our integration with AWS services, combined with our ability to provide instant-on agentless workload scanning as well as agent-based runtime protection, is designed to provide a seamless and secure experience for all AWS customers."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Uptycs' unified CNAPP and XDR platform is designed to reduce risk by prioritizing responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across your modern attack surface, all from a single UI. This includes the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries, delivering a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture.

Uptycs' platform is available in AWS Marketplace, to learn more visit: https://www.uptycs.com/partners/aws

About Uptycs

Your developer's laptop is just a hop away from cloud infrastructure. Attackers don't think in silos, so why would you have siloed solutions protecting public cloud, private cloud, containers, laptops, and servers?

Uptycs reduces risk by prioritizing your responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across your modern attack surface—all from a single platform, UI, and data model. This includes the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries, thus delivering a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture.

Looking for acronym coverage? We have that, too, including CNAPP, CWPP, CSPM, KSPM, CIEM, CDR, and XDR. Start with your Detection Cloud, Google-like search, and the attack surface coverage you need today. Be ready for what's next.

Shift your cybersecurity up with Uptycs. Learn how at: https://www.uptycs.com/

