Retirement Industry Specialist Bill Mischell Joins Agilis as Managing Director

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Partners LLC, a leading investment, actuarial and risk management group, has hired retirement industry specialist Bill Mischell as a Managing Director. Bill will be responsible for the delivery of services and strategic consulting for several of Agilis's clients as well as providing thought leadership for the firm.

Agilis Logo (PRNewswire)

Mischell brings over 35 years of experience in actuarial and market leadership roles as well as client management. His areas of focus include pension plan design, administration, accounting, financial analysis and M&A. Previously, he served as Senior Partner at Mercer, where he led client teams for Fortune 100 companies.

"Bill is a recognized leader in the retirement industry with a track record of building strong client relationships. He brings a great depth of expertise at an important time for our business and for the industry as a whole," said Tom Cassara, CEO of Agilis. "Bill's background and knowledge will further expand our capabilities and will help our clients navigate risk, along with the complex issues they continue to face, while helping them achieve their long-term goals. We are delighted that he has joined the Agilis team."

Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for four consecutive years, Agilis specializes in custom solutions delivered through innovative actuarial and investment strategies. This includes, actuarial and investment consulting including OCIO, derivatives management, pension actuarial and administrative services including annuity buyouts and plan terminations and specialty investment management strategies.

"This could not be a more exciting time to join Agilis," said Mischell. "Our team of best-in-class actuarial and investment professionals is always challenging and innovating to ensure that we can continue to bring the right solutions to the right clients at the right time."

With 40 professionals across the U.S., Agilis is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in New York, NY and Denver, CO. For more information, please visit us at https://agilis.llc/.

About Agilis

Focused on solutions entailing outsourced CIO (OCIO), actuarial and investment consulting, derivatives management, specialty investment management strategies, pension administrative services, annuity buyouts and plan terminations, and pooled employer 401(k) consulting, we find new, innovative and exciting ways to improve the outcomes for our clients. For more information, please visit https://agilis.llc/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agilis