Gen.G and McDonald's Owners/Operators Renew McDonald's Gaming League, Elevating the Employee Experience with Bigger Prizes

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization and gaming collective Gen.G and McDonald's continue to expand its esports partnership in key local markets represented by Davis Elen Advertising, Inc. with the launch of another year of the McDonald's Gaming League. McDonald's owners/operators and Gen.G will use their esports league to engage employees and gaming enthusiasts to elevate the McDonald's employee experience with an even more exciting prize pool. This will be the third year for McDonald's Southern California, Southern Plains (Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas) and DMV (Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia) - while Pacific Northwest enters its second year.

After the success of the previous seasons of the McDonald's Gaming League, Gen.G and Davis Elen, the local advertising agency for the named markets, have created a substantial expansion with this year's grand prize packages for employees.

All participating regions began their seasons on May 12, 2023 with playoffs to be held on June 24-25, 2023. Employees from each region voted on a game of their choice and will compete to qualify for the live playoff broadcast on Twitch.tv/GenGesports. Local casters from their respective regions will be calling the action.

"McDonald's employees are definitely no stranger to gaming; They've come to expect a rich gaming experience from their employer and Davis Elen is proud to fuel their passion for video games alongside Gen.G. We've raised the stakes a bit for our team, and we're sure they'll enjoy this year's tournament" said Patricia Chambers, Director of Media & Partnerships at Davis Elen. "A positive employee experience is of course a priority for McDonalds and offering competitive gaming is a great way to promote that."

"Gaming is really for everyone, and we are happy to partner with Davis Elen to bring this unique experience to McDonald's employees for the third year, especially with the level up in prizing this year" said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "It's so refreshing for a major corporation to continue to recognize the popularity of the gaming culture and give their employees the opportunity to participate in a community that is so special."

